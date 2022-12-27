Santa's Helpers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Team Up To Cook A Christmas Feast — Photos
Though they celebrated a day late, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton still made it feel like Christmas by whipping up a ton of food!
On Monday, December 26, the blonde beauty shared updates from their kitchen as they got to work on her famous "timpano dome," which the country crooner described as his "favorite tradition."
The pair documented the cooking process via Stefani's Instagram Story, piling different sauces, cheeses and pasta into domed-shaped dough, and after baking in the oven, they took it out to unveil a perfectly golden crust.
Earlier this month, Shelton, 46, raved over his wife's cooking, though he admitted he's gained weight due to her tasty treats, "You see how when I talk to you and I look this way it's like a pelican now? It's because I'm married to a Stefani," he quipped of his neck during a talk show appearance. "She literally cooks everything all the time."
In fact, the week before Christmas, the dynamic duo successfully made gingerbread cookies together, though the mom-of-three, 53, revealed her hubby also "likes to make new traditions every year."
BLAKE SHELTON GUSHES HE 'WON THE ULTIMATE PRIZE' ON 'THE VOICE' BY MEETING WIFE GWEN STEFANI
The couple will now have a ton of time to do so whether for the holidays or just a fun weekend, as the Oklahoma native's last season on The Voice will kick off in the new year.
The "God's Country" musician shared in a recent interview that he was excited to soon be able to spend more time as a family.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," Shelton explained of parenting her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
The Barmageddon host added that he takes his job as stepdad "very seriously."
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he noted. "[When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," he explained. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."