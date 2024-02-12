Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Sing Their New Love Song Live for the First Time at Super Bowl Tailgate Party
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kicked off their Super Bowl festivities with a pre-game performance!
"Ahhh #TikTokTailgate what an incredible experience !!! i had such a fun time singing and dancing with u ✨ and performing 'Purple Irises' for the first time with @blakeshelton 🎉 WHAAT !!" the blonde beauty captioned her Instagram post after the event. "Thank u @nfl + @tiktok :) now lets play some football 🏈 gx."
The photos pictured the pair on stage and standing in a circle with their team before the show.
As OK! reported, Stefani, 54, recently opened up about their relationship like never before, admitting things turned romantic when they were both in bad place.
"It was just really like, two broken people that just started just leaning on each other," she explained of how they were both going through divorces when they met via The Voice. "I mean, we are the most unexpected people to be friends, but we had so much in common."
The mom-of-three noted they soon "found out there was way more than just our tragedy that we had in common."
Stefani — who shares her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — also reminisced on the moment she got the call to join the singing competition.
"Everyone's over at my house. She's like, Christina Aguilera's pregnant, do you want to do The Voice? And I was like, I never really watched the show. Like, my parents watched it [and] my sister, [but] when was I gonna watch that? You know what I mean? I'm busy," she spilled. "So, I was like, OK. Everyone's like, 'do it, do it.' And I was like, OK. So, that was the start of the new — that was the second miracle."
"The first miracle was getting pregnant," the star noted. "The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."
This past season marked the first time the GXVE Beauty founder starred on the show without Shelton, 47, who retired from the series after 23 seasons.
In November 2023, the country superstar admitted he doesn't miss being on the series — at least not yet.
"To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long," confessed Shelton.
"I was planning on wrapping it up around 20 seasons or 21 seasons, and then COVID hit, and then I didn't want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID, and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do," he explained. "So I stayed. I didn't have anything else to do anyway. So I stayed a little bit longer, but I stayed too long for me to now miss it."