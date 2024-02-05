Gwen Stefani Admits She and Husband Blake Shelton Were 'Two Broken People' When They Met: 'He Became My Best Friend'
God gave Blake Shelton his wife, Gwen Stefani, for the ups and downs.
Stefani recently reflected on the "miracle" of Shelton entering her life during a guest appearance on the Monday, February 5, episode of Lauryn and Michael Bosstick's "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show" podcast.
"It was just really like, two broken people that just started just leaning on each other," the "Hollaback Girl" singer expressed regarding the initial stages of her relationship with the country crooner.
"I mean, we are the most unexpected people to be friends, but we had so much in common," she admitted.
At the time, a lot of their similarities allowed them to connect "in a bad way," though the pair eventually "found out there was way more than just our tragedy that we had in common."
"He became my best friend. And here we are, like almost 10 years later, right? Well, Apollo's gonna be 10, so maybe 9 years," Stefani detailed of joining The Voice as a judge in September 2014, just months after welcoming her third child with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in May of that same year. (The former spouses also share sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15.)
Recalling the moment of fate when she was asked to join the reality singing competition series nearly a decade ago, the 54-year-old explained: "I get a call, everyone's over at my house, and I'm sitting there with my lawyer, my parents, and my niece was there seeing the baby."
The person on the other end of the line was Shelly Azoff, whose husband Irving became Stefani's manager in July 2014.
"She's like, Christina Aguilera's pregnant, do you want to do The Voice? And I was like, I never really watched the show. Like, my parents watched it [and] my sister, [but] when was I gonna watch that? You know what I mean? I'm busy. So, I was like, OK. Everyone's like, 'do it, do it.' And I was like, OK. So, that was the start of the new — that was the second miracle," she sweetly shared.
Stefani elaborated: "The first miracle was getting pregnant. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."
The "Rich Girl" singer started dating Shelton in November 2015, more than one year after she joined the NBC show. In October 2021, the "Boys 'Round Here" singer popped the question. The lovebirds tied the knot the following year.
Stefani's divorce from Rossdale wasn't finalized until 2016 — 14 years after the exes said "I Do."
Prior to his and Stefani's nuptials, Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006.