'Healthy' Gwen Stefani Helping Husband Blake Shelton Keep His New Year's Resolution of 'Cutting Back' on Drinking
In December 2023, Blake Shelton revealed his New Year's resolution was to "either cut back or stop drinking altogether," but an insider said the country star vowed to drop some extra pounds as well.
However, Shelton is finding it difficult to keep a clean diet — which is why wife Gwen Stefani is stepping in.
Ditching his beloved steaks and beer has been a "nightmare" for Shelton, 47, the source told a magazine, as "Blake can get grumpy when he can’t have what he wants."
On the other hand, "dieting" is easy for Stefani, 54, since she's "always been healthy," the source shared. "When he wants a burger, she’ll suggest a salad with grilled chicken or salmon. They’ll whip up something together."
The couple is now able to spend much more time together since neither of them will be on the upcoming season of The Voice, which premieres next month. While the GXVE Beauty founder was a coach on the season that wrapped up in December 2023, Shelton retired from the music competition after the 23rd season, which ended in May 2023.
In a recent interview, the guitarist admitted he doesn't miss the show — at least not yet.
"To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long," he confessed on the Jennifer Hudson Show. "I was planning on wrapping it up around 20 seasons or 21 seasons, and then COVID hit, and then I didn't want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID, and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do. So I stayed."
"I didn't have anything else to do anyway," the star quipped. "So I stayed a little bit longer, but I stayed too long for me to now miss it."
Shelton added that as a goodbye gift, he was able to keep his spinning red chair.
"I told them that it was the one thing I wanted — besides a bunch of money — to take home," he confessed, adding NBC sent it to his house in Oklahoma.
As OK! reported, Shelton and Stefani have homes in Oklahoma and in California, the latter of which is where her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's sons are based.
The "God's Country" vocalist said he adores being a stepdad to the three boys, but it also comes with a unique set of challenges. "I've had stepparents. I think it's, in some ways, it's harder, more difficult," he previously explained on Today. "I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed."
