Hoda Kotb Thought Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Split After Seeing Photo of Her Ex Gavin Rossdale's New Look-alike Girlfriend

Don't worry, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are doing fine — Gavin Rossdale just has a new girlfriend who looks strikingly similar to his ex-wife.

During the Monday, May 13, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, Hoda Kotb couldn't help but share her shocked reaction after seeing photos of Rossdale and his lady, Xhoana X, from their recent vacation in Mexico.