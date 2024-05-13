OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hoda Kotb
OK LogoNEWS

Hoda Kotb Thought Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Split After Seeing Photo of Her Ex Gavin Rossdale's New Look-alike Girlfriend

hoda kotb gwen stefani blake shelton gavin rossdale new girlfriend pp
Source: NBC;MEGA
By:

May 13 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Don't worry, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are doing fine — Gavin Rossdale just has a new girlfriend who looks strikingly similar to his ex-wife.

During the Monday, May 13, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, Hoda Kotb couldn't help but share her shocked reaction after seeing photos of Rossdale and his lady, Xhoana X, from their recent vacation in Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb gwen stefani blake shelton gavin rossdale new girlfriend
Source: NBC

Hoda Kotb said it was 'super weird' for Gavin Rossdale to date someone who looks so similar to his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani.

Upon first glance, Kotb had to do a double take, as she mistakingly thought Xhoana was Stefani due to their nearly-identical resemblance.

"I thought, 'Poor Blake' –– that’s what I thought for one second. They look exactly the same," the 59-year-old talk show star told co-host Jenna Bush Hager in reference to Stefani's husband, 47.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb gwen stefani blake shelton gavin rossdale new girlfriend
Source: MEGA

Gavin Rossdale started dating Xhoana X last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Agreeing with Kotb, Bush Hager, 42, admitted Xhoana and the "Hollaback Girl" singer look "identical."

"He has a type," Kotb said of Rossdale, 58 — who was married to Stefani, 54, from 2002-2016 and started dating Xhoana, 35, last year.

Article continues below advertisement

While Rossdale's relationship with Xhoana dates back to 2023, the couple didn't make their Instagram debut until this past March.

Bush Hager mentioned that Rossdale — who shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with Stefani — nearly cloning his ex-wife could be a bit more concerning than having a certain taste in women.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb gwen stefani blake shelton gavin rossdale new girlfriend
Source: mega

Gwen Stefani tied the knot with Blake Shelton in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"Most people have a type," the former first daughter pointed out, adding how all of Rossdale's past and present love interests "dress the same," wear the "same red lipstick" and sport the same blonde hairstyle.

"That would be kinda weird –– the same thing. That’s really interesting," Kotb confessed, though Bush Hager believed she would find the situation "flattering" since it would make her feel like the "one that got away."

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Kotb kept her stance, insisting it'd be "super weird" to see your ex date a doppelgänger.

Most social media users appear to agree with Kotb, as they've called out Rossdale from the moment he posted a photo of him and Xhoana on March 1.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb gwen stefani blake shelton gavin rossdale new girlfriend
Source: mega

Blake Shelton is a proud stepdad to Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you 🖤," he captioned a selfie of the two at the time.

In the comments section of the upload, internet trolls mocked the Bush frontman for moving on with a Stefani look-alike.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"So you cheated on Gwen and got a knock off version? Weird," one person snubbed in reference to allegations Rossdale had an affair with his and Stefani's nanny during their marriage, as another admitted: "For 2 seconds there, I thought that was Gwen lol. He certainly has a type."

"We’re all thinking it, right?" a third user quipped, while a fourth called Xhoana the "Dollar General version of Gwen."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.