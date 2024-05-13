Hoda Kotb Thought Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Split After Seeing Photo of Her Ex Gavin Rossdale's New Look-alike Girlfriend
Don't worry, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are doing fine — Gavin Rossdale just has a new girlfriend who looks strikingly similar to his ex-wife.
During the Monday, May 13, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, Hoda Kotb couldn't help but share her shocked reaction after seeing photos of Rossdale and his lady, Xhoana X, from their recent vacation in Mexico.
Upon first glance, Kotb had to do a double take, as she mistakingly thought Xhoana was Stefani due to their nearly-identical resemblance.
"I thought, 'Poor Blake' –– that’s what I thought for one second. They look exactly the same," the 59-year-old talk show star told co-host Jenna Bush Hager in reference to Stefani's husband, 47.
Agreeing with Kotb, Bush Hager, 42, admitted Xhoana and the "Hollaback Girl" singer look "identical."
"He has a type," Kotb said of Rossdale, 58 — who was married to Stefani, 54, from 2002-2016 and started dating Xhoana, 35, last year.
While Rossdale's relationship with Xhoana dates back to 2023, the couple didn't make their Instagram debut until this past March.
Bush Hager mentioned that Rossdale — who shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with Stefani — nearly cloning his ex-wife could be a bit more concerning than having a certain taste in women.
"Most people have a type," the former first daughter pointed out, adding how all of Rossdale's past and present love interests "dress the same," wear the "same red lipstick" and sport the same blonde hairstyle.
"That would be kinda weird –– the same thing. That’s really interesting," Kotb confessed, though Bush Hager believed she would find the situation "flattering" since it would make her feel like the "one that got away."
- Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Praise 'Brave' Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Battle: 'Everybody Is Suffering Their Own Heartbreak'
- Matthew Perry's Stepfather Keith Morrison Reveals Actor Was 'Happy' Prior to His Shocking Death: 'He Had That Fiery Personality'
- Hoda Kotb Admits There Was a 'Scary Stretch' of Time After Daughter Hope Was in the ICU Due To Mystery Health Issue: 'There's Nothing You Can Do'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Still, Kotb kept her stance, insisting it'd be "super weird" to see your ex date a doppelgänger.
Most social media users appear to agree with Kotb, as they've called out Rossdale from the moment he posted a photo of him and Xhoana on March 1.
"Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you 🖤," he captioned a selfie of the two at the time.
In the comments section of the upload, internet trolls mocked the Bush frontman for moving on with a Stefani look-alike.
"So you cheated on Gwen and got a knock off version? Weird," one person snubbed in reference to allegations Rossdale had an affair with his and Stefani's nanny during their marriage, as another admitted: "For 2 seconds there, I thought that was Gwen lol. He certainly has a type."
"We’re all thinking it, right?" a third user quipped, while a fourth called Xhoana the "Dollar General version of Gwen."