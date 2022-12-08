Blake Shelton Excited To Slow Down Career & Focus On Being A Great Dad To Gwen Stefani's Kids: 'You Can't Buy Time Back'
After years of putting work at the top of his list, Blake Shelton is looking forward to focusing solely on his and Gwen Stefani's family.
In fact, his shift in priorities is one of the reason he's leaving The Voice next year after acting as a coach for 23 seasons.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he stated in a new interview. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
The country superstar, 46, acknowledged his wife's three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8 — also have dad Gavin Rossdale, but he noted he takes his role of stepdad "very seriously."
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," he explained. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."
The star admitted some people are giving him a hard time about stepping back from The Voice, but he declared he "really" is excited to have more free time. Nonetheless, he still has his new game show, Barmageddon, as well as side ventures like a Lands' End clothing line.
"It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in," he said.
While Shelton and Stefani's jobs often require them to stay in Hollywood, the couple love to "get away" from the hustle and relax in the former's home state of Oklahoma.
"It truly does feel different," he spilled of the more rural atmosphere. "That's where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe."
The mom-of-three, 53, hasn't revealed whether or not she'll return to the NBC signing competition solo, but either way, seeing her man make his exit from the series is going to be an emotional moment since the show is where the duo first hit off.
"I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks," she told a reporter of the situation on Monday, December 5. "I met my best friend here."
Shelton sat down with PEOPLE to dish on his future.