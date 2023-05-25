OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gwen Stefani
OK LogoNEWS

Gwen Stefani 'Gunning for' Reba McEntire in Upcoming Season of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton's Departure

gwen reba pp
Source: nbc
By:

May 25 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

There may be some tension brewing between the judges on the upcoming season of The Voice!

According to Radar, Gwen Stefani is not looking forward to sitting next to Reba McEntire during the upcoming 24th Season of the hit NBC competition show.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen nbc

"Gwen is gunning for Reba" to make sure she "falls in line," an insider explained of the simmering animosity between the pop diva and the country queen.

Now that Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, has departed the show after 23 seasons, the No Doubt front woman was looking forward to being the most popular judge on the panel. However, with McEntire on board, Stefani may not be queen bee.

Article continues below advertisement
reba blake nbc
Source: nbc

"Blake has been the king of the coaches since the start of the show and Gwen saw his departure as a chance to really shine and take over the reins," the source spilled.

The former sitcom star threw a bit of shade Shelton's way when she mentioned she had to keep her signed contract a secret from the "Neon Light" crooner for quite some time.

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani
Article continues below advertisement
reba voice nbc
Source: nbc

"Well, he kept asking me if I was going to do it," McEntire admitted in a recent interview. "I couldn't tell him that I was going to do it — because they say he can't keep a secret."

The new gig for the red-headed vocalist was something she was hesitant to do before, but now McEntire feels ready. "The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]," she explained. "They asked me to do it, and I turned it down."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"But I think timing is everything," the country star noted. "It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more. I call them kids because they're all younger than me. But I will be really excited to get it started."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.