Reba McEntire Confirms She's Taking Over Blake Shelton's Spot on 'The Voice'

McEntire confirmed the news with an Instagram post captioned, "There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice."

The Big Sky alum will feel right at home, as she's currently a "mega-mentor" for Shelton's team. She also appeared in the first season as a mentor in 2011.

Funny enough, it was just a few months ago when a reporter asked the mom-of-one, 68, if she would ever join the series as coach, to which she replied, "Who could fill Blake's shoes?"