Reba McEntire Confirms She's Taking Over Blake Shelton's Spot on 'The Voice'
Out with old and in with the new! As Blake Shelton's final season of The Voice comes to a close, the music competition announced Reba McEntire will be filling his spot.
The red-headed superstar will act as a coach on Season 24, sitting in one of the show's iconic spinning red chairs alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan.
McEntire confirmed the news with an Instagram post captioned, "There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice."
The Big Sky alum will feel right at home, as she's currently a "mega-mentor" for Shelton's team. She also appeared in the first season as a mentor in 2011.
Funny enough, it was just a few months ago when a reporter asked the mom-of-one, 68, if she would ever join the series as coach, to which she replied, "Who could fill Blake's shoes?"
McEntire added that she was actually once offered a judging position on Holland's "version of The Voice," but she turned it down. "They sent it to me and I said, 'I can't see me doing that.' Because, you know, I'm a gypsy at heart," explained the singer, noting she likes to constantly be moving around.
For Shelton's last stint, he's competing against Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson — the latter of whom was once the stepdaughter of McEntire (Clarkson is now divorced from Brandon Blackstock, the son of Narvel Blackstock, McEntire's ex-husband).
According to Radar, the women often had tension on set. "They have to play nice for the cameras, but things are really tense between them," the insider explained. "Reba's got it in her head that Kelly should take Brandon back, which has really upset Kelly."
The "A Moment Like This" songstress had every reason to be annoyed with the actress, as she and her ex had a nasty divorce battle in court over child support, their shared properties and more.
"She thinks Reba should leave The Voice," the insider stated at the time. "The tension's boiling over — and everyone's worried it's going to come out on camera."
Season 24 of The Voice kicks off in fall, with the two-part Season 23 finale airing on Tuesday, May 23.