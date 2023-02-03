Reba McEntire Reveals If She Would Take Over Blake Shelton's Red Chair On 'The Voice'
Now that Blake Shelton is almost done with The Voice, would another country star like Reba McEntire be willing to jump at the chance to be a judge on the series?
"Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire, 67, shared in a new interview.
Prior to Shelton, 46, signing on, the red-headed beauty was first offered the job.
"I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice. They sent it to me and I said, 'I can't see me doing that,'" she explained of her first reaction to the singing competition series. "Because, you know, I'm a gypsy at heart."
"To fill Blake's chair? Wow. That's gonna be tough," McEntire added. "He did a great job and kudos to him."
As OK! previously reported, the "God's Country" singer, who has been with the NBC show since the jump, announced he would be stepping back for good.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote in October 2022. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he continued. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
As for what Shelton will do next, he plans on spending more time at home.
“I’ve had people say, ‘Man, come on. You’re not quitting The Voice [to do] nothing!’ But I really am,” Shelton told People. “Please, I’m accepting ideas.”
“The holdup over the years has been that it’s a hard thing for me to let go of,” he said. “I’ve been here literally since the first minute.”
The show is also sentimental to Shelton since that's how he met his wife, Gwen Stefani. When reacting to her hubby's news, she got emotional.
"It's mine and Blake's last season [together]," she previously shared. "I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with McEntire.