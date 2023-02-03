Reba McEntire Reveals If She Would Take Over Blake Shelton's Red Chair On 'The Voice'

Prior to Shelton, 46, signing on, the red-headed beauty was first offered the job.

"I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice. They sent it to me and I said, 'I can't see me doing that,'" she explained of her first reaction to the singing competition series. "Because, you know, I'm a gypsy at heart."

"To fill Blake's chair? Wow. That's gonna be tough," McEntire added. "He did a great job and kudos to him."