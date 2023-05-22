Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pack on the PDA While Watching Her Son Apollo's Football Game in Los Angeles

"Well, I'm happy," Shelton admitted in a recent interview about Stefani returning after her Season 22 departure. "When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again.'"

"And I go, 'What are you talking about? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.' I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.' Then sure enough, you know, she's already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call."