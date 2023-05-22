Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pack on the PDA While Watching Her Son Apollo's Football Game in Los Angeles
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still head over heels in love!
On Saturday, May 20, The Voice alums were spotted smooching at Stefani's son Apollo's football game in Los Angeles right before the country crooner officially bids farewell to the singing competition show after 23 seasons.
Stefani looked as chic as ever in a pair of cut-off denim shorts over black leggings, a white and black bomber jacket and a pair of tall white boots. Shelton opted for a more casual ensemble in a camouflage button-up and a baseball cap. The married duo was seen kissing and cuddling up to each other while cheering on the 9-year-old — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Although the "Neon Light" singer — who wed Stefani in 2021 — is getting ready to say goodbye to the show where he met the "Sweet Escape" vocalist, Stefani will be returning as a judge next season.
"Well, I'm happy," Shelton admitted in a recent interview about Stefani returning after her Season 22 departure. "When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again.'"
"And I go, 'What are you talking about? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.' I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.' Then sure enough, you know, she's already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call."
- Gwen Stefani Wasn't Sure 'The Voice' Would 'Have Me Back Ever Again' After Husband Blake Shelton's Exit
- Gwen Stefani Gets Spoiled by Her Sons & Blake Shelton on Mother's Day: Photos!
- Blake Shelton Gushes Marrying Wife Gwen Stefani Was One of His 'Greatest Accomplishments' at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although he won't be by her side at the judge's panel, the 46-year-old couldn't help but gush over his spouse's career venture.
"She's just really comes at coaching in a way that I don't think anybody else has done still and there's been a lot of coaches," he praised. "But she's such a visionary, and that comes through with her artists. You can see these kids come on the show... by the end they actually look like stars, and that's the Gwen Stefani effect."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Stefani and Shelton.