Gwen Stefani Looks Ageless During Christmas Tree Lighting: Watch

Gwen Stefani turned the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting into her own glam runway! The 56-year-old hit the stage in a massive bubblegum-pink gown with off-the-shoulder ruffled sleeves, a high-low hem and a dramatic train that flowed across the platform. She cinched her waist with a black belt and added matching gloves and towering platform boots, putting her toned legs on full display.

Source: @nyc_storytime/TikTok Gwen Stefani stunned at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

With her long platinum hair worn sleek and straight and her makeup perfectly sculpted, Stefani looked ageless. She kept the festive energy going at the Oh. What. Fun New York premiere, where she changed into a strapless teal-and-black tulle gown paired with an edgy sheer top. She stacked on gold bracelets, rings and layered necklaces, including a bold cross pendant.

Gwen Stefani performing her latest song “ Shake The Snow Globe” and dazzling up the Rockefeller Center for its Christmas Tree Lighting in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/cEEHXscD1q — Kate🇵🇭💐JustAShefaniGirl🕵️‍♀️ (@forgwenandblake) December 3, 2025 Source: @forgwenandblake

Her glam stayed soft and glowy all night — nude lips, fluttery lashes and that smooth, radiant skin that always steals the spotlight. As she posed next to giant candy canes, Christmas trees and a blow-up Santa, the No Doubt frontwoman looked relaxed, happy and fully locked into the Christmas vibe.

Stefani has long been known for her clean lifestyle, with many believing she follows a vegetarian diet. Back in 2012, she told Harper’s Bazaar, "There is no secret: You just have to eat healthily, work out, and torture yourself!"

Source: @nyc_storytime/TikTok The singer wore a dramatic pink gown with ruffled sleeves and a flowing train.

She’s also been open about her simple approach to keeping her skin youthful. "Skin care is a moving target as you age. Your skin is always changing and evolving. And there are constantly new and improved products being released to try. I've always kept my skincare pretty simple and minimal though," the “Slow Clap” singer shared. She added, "At bedtime, I always take off my makeup and put moisturizer on."

Experts have chimed in about her age-defying glow. Dr. Mark Solomos, a plastic surgeon from Channel 4’s 10 Years Younger and ITV’s Price of Perfection, previously weighed in on what might be helping Stefani maintain her youthful look.

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani keeps her skincare routine simple and consistent.

"Gwen Stefani looks amazing at 54," he said in April 2024, per Hello. "She has really managed to maintain her natural beauty. Some of this will be down to genetics and other lifestyle factors but it’s likely she will have had some skin treatments."

He pointed to popular Hollywood go-to treatments that may appeal to Stefani. "Laser therapy for pigmentation, photo rejuvenation [and] Profhilo injections are hugely popular and great for rejuvenating the skin and making it glow," Solomos explained. “[Profhilo] injections stimulate the skin cell receptors to counteract skin laxity and improve and restore firmness of the skin."

Source: MEGA Experts said Gwen Stefani's age-defying glow may come from treatments and genetics.