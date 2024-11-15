'Prettiest Angel' Gwen Stefani, 55, Praised for Looking Incredibly Young in 'Gorgeous' New Photos as She Promotes Her Fourth Album
Gwen Stefani is looking better than ever at age 55.
On Thursday, November 14, the No Doubt singer graced her followers with some stunning snaps from her appearance on the Today show.
In the images, the blonde beauty showed off her virtually wrinkleless skin while donning a white lace top, jean shorts and brown boots to promote her fourth album, Bouquet.
“Had the best morning hanging with my friends @todayshow@hodaandjenna✨ Bouquet out tomorrow 💐 gx #Bouquet,” she captioned the still, one of which displayed her posing alongside Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
In response to the upload, fans gushed over how great the mother-of-three looked.
“PRETTIEST ANGEL,” one person wrote, while another added, “Beautiful inside and out 🤍.”
A third noted, “Omggg u look gorgeous,” as a fourth shared, “I CANNOT with this whole look!! Absolute 🔥🔥🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, the rock star’s jaw-dropping appearance came after she gushed over her marriage to Blake Shelton on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.
“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” she raved. “You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.”
“It just makes you happier every single day,” Stefani added of Shelton, who she married in 2021.
The “Hollaback Girl” artist and the country singer spend much of their time at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.
Stefani originally expressed feeling like a fish out of water in the southern state, however, a source recently shared it “feels like home” to her now.
"Gwen says she and Blake live an easy, happy life in Oklahoma" and share "joy in gardening together," according to the source.
In addition to the couple, Stefani’s three boys Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, also love spending time on the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer’s ranch.
In a recent interview, Stefani opened up about how her divorce affected herself and her children.
“Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake [Shelton] in my life was just that miracle," she explained. “The last four years of my life, I got engaged, then I got married and started my life over."
"Especially growing up with this perfect example of love between my parents. They met when they were 15, and they fell in love, and then they had us [children], and they made us feel like we were everything to them," Stefani noted. "And when you have a family and it's the opposite of that, it breaks up ... I didn't know what to do or how to protect my children. And I'm still working on that."