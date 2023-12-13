OK Magazine
'Is This Woman Aging Backwards?': Gwen Stefani Stuns Fans in Sparkling Green Ensemble

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

At age 54, Gwen Stefani looks as good as gold!

On Tuesday, December 12, the blonde beauty was totally feeling herself, as she took to Instagram with a video highlighting her sparkling outfit for the evening while backstage at the live taping of The Voice.

gwen stefani stunning aging backwards sparkling green photos
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani turned heads in a sparkling green ensemble for 'The Voice.'

Stefani seemed to be in the holiday spirit, attaching audio from the classic song "Last Christmas" while twirling around in a shimmering green long-sleeved neckline mini dress with a plunging neckline, knee-high boots and fishnet tights.

She let her bleached locks loose in fallen curls, as her glam focused heavy on the eyes. The "Hollaback Girl" singer accessorized with large chunky rings, a rhinestoned choker necklace and dangly earrings.

gwen stefani stunning aging backwards sparkling green photos
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

THe 54-year-old doesn't look a day over 30, let alone 54!

Stefani chose a few of her favorite snaps for a follow-up post, captioning the upload, "2nights look 🤍."

Between the two mesmerizing posts, fans flooded both comments sections in disbelief by Stefani's effortless beauty.

gwen stefani stunning aging backwards sparkling green photos
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

'The Voice' judge opted for a neutral lip, allowing her shimmering dress to have its moment.

"Is this woman aging backwards?" one user wrote, as another added, "omg 😱 she looks stunning 🤩 at her age ! Wow."

"Blake Shelton is the real winner and all time champ 🔥❤️🙌😍," a third fan gushed regarding Stefani's husband, who retired from The Voice after 12 years and 23 seasons as a coach on the singing competition series.

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani
"The fact that she's old enough to be my mother is mind boggling 👀🙌🏾," a fourth admirer admitted of Stefani — who shares three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Of course, some haters slipped through the cracks of a mostly-positive comments section, as one critic complained Stefani "pretty much looks like a Kardashian," while another snubbed: "Looking airbrushed and filtered but I guess that’s what everyone is doing 🤷🏻‍♀️."

gwen stefani stunning aging backwards sparkling green photos
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Fans praised Gwen Stefani for her ageless beauty.

Aside from showing off her flawless features, Stefani addressed viewers of The Voice in an Instagram Story video after the last person from her team had been voted off of the show.

Source: OK!

"We’re backstage at The Voice. I don’t know if this is the first time I’ve ever been to the finals with nobody. Especially after Bias is just so cool and real and genuine and authentic and all the things I’ve been saying. So I am sad," the "Just a Girl" singer explained.

"I just wanted to say thank you for watching... and I want a recount!" Stefani concluded.

