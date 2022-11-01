Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons.
On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Stefani completed the unique look with large, chunky hoop earrings and two matching gold nameplate necklaces, her signature blonde tresses swept back into an elaborate ponytail.
Despite her big smiles throughout the episode, it seems fans had differing opinions when it came to her clothing choices, as many took to social media to share their respective compliments and disapproval.
GWEN STEFANI ADMITS SHE'S 'SO EXCITED' TO WORK WITH HUBBY BLAKE SHELTON AFTER HE ANNOUNCES EXIT FROM 'THE VOICE'
“@gwenstefani #TheVoice You look amazing tonight boo!,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.
“You all look great!,” commented another fan on a photo of Stefani and fellow judges, Camila Cabello, John Legend and the “Underneath It All” artist’s husband, Blake Shelton.
Meanwhile, others expressed their dislike of the getup, some even accusing the No Doubt frontwoman of fishing for attention with her avant-garde attire.
BLAKE SHELTON CRACKS NSFW JOKES ABOUT MARRIAGE ON 'THE VOICE,' EARNING EYE-ROLL FROM WIFE GWEN STEFANI
“The lengths you’ll go to grasp for attention is remarkable,” said one viewer.
“Love the top but what’s going on in the bottom half of your outfit?” another fan noted of her unique television attire.
This isn’t the first time Stefani has made headlines surrounding her tenure on The Voice. Last month, the “Sweet Escape” songstress shared that she felt bad for fans of the series after Shelton announced that he would be departing the show after season 23.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the star quipped of her costar-turned-lover. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."