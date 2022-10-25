Gwen Stefani Admits She's 'So Excited' To Work With Hubby Blake Shelton After He Announces Exit From 'The Voice'
Though it may be tough for some couples to work together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can confidently say they enjoy being around each other.
"I am so excited. I get to go to work with Blake. We're carpooling together," the singer, 53, said in a new video promoting The Voice.
"A little [beef] jerky, I am getting pumped up," Shelton, 46, said while chowing on the tasty food.
"jerky isn’t rly my thing but carpooling w @blakeshelton to the set of #TheVoice def is 🥰 gx #TeamGwen," the "Hollaback Girl" songstress captioned the clip.
Of course, people loved the interaction. One person wrote, "Can you save us a seat? 😍," while another added, "you guys are so cute 🥰."
A third person added, "Mom and dad 😍."
Some fans pointed out that they will be sad not to see the couple on screen as Shelton recently announced he's leaving The Voice.
"I’m going to miss them both next year… so sad they’re leaving the show 💔," one person stated, while another joked, "You better have separate rides on the final day, if you win again, he's gonna make you WALK all the way back home😂😂😂."
As OK! previously reported, the Oklahoma native shocked his fans when he shared he would not be returning to the NBC hit show.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the "God Gave Me You" singer declared. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
According to an insider, the blonde beauty wants to "spend more time" with her man, "so they can ensure a happy future together."