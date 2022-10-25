Gwen Stefani Admits She's 'So Excited' To Work With Hubby Blake Shelton After He Announces Exit From 'The Voice'

Though it may be tough for some couples to work together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can confidently say they enjoy being around each other.

"I am so excited. I get to go to work with Blake. We're carpooling together," the singer, 53, said in a new video promoting The Voice.

"A little [beef] jerky, I am getting pumped up," Shelton, 46, said while chowing on the tasty food.