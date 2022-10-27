Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'
Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."
"It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the Oklahoma native, 46, made the shocking announcement on social media.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the "God Gave Me You" singer declared. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
For now, fans are soaking up Stefani and Shelton's time on the small screen, and the "Hollaback Girl" songstress gushed over spending time with her man on set.
"I am so excited. I get to go to work with Blake. We're carpooling together," Stefani said while promoting the NBC series.
"A little [beef] jerky, I am getting pumped up," Shelton said while chowing on the tasty food.