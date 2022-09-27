Blake Shelton Cracks NSFW Jokes About Marriage On 'The Voice,' Earning Eye-Roll From Wife Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton seemed to have a field day working with his wife on The Voice.
During the Monday, September 26, episode of the hit singing competition show, Shelton couldn't refrain himself from making inappropriate jokes about marriage while Gwen Stefani sat one chair over from him.
The remarks came amid the couple's fight over another married couple who did a country duet of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's duet of "Islands in the Stream" during their blind auditions, earning the seal of approval from the "God's Country" singer and the "Hollaback Girl" musician.
LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE
While Stefani took the sweet and romantic route in relating to the pair on stage, gushing over their choice of song, her husband threw in a NSFW dad joke.
"That song would be my dream, if Blake and I could do that song together some day," Stefani shared.
"I can speak from experience, there's no better way to duet than if you're... doing it," Shelton quipped, earning him an eye-roll from the blonde babe, whom he wed in July 2021 after proposing in October 2020.
"I think you guys gotta pick Gwen just for that," fellow judge John Legend joked before teasing the couple auditioning: "You're gonna break them up by forcing them to fight over you."
Despite Legend's two cents, the couple decided to join Team Blake, though they will likely still get to spend time with Stefani.
"I think it's the first time in Voice history that a married couple were trying to get another married couple onto their team," The country star quipped, as he celebrated the win against his wife. "That just shows you, 22 seasons of The Voice, you never know what's gonna happen."
Stefani may have been upset about the snub from the couple, but she seemed happy to just be by her man's side, as she admitted: "I think it's really fun to go head-to-head with Blake. I think it's fun to do anything with Blake! But I'm a little bummed I didn't get them."
FAMILY DIVIDED? BLAKE SHELTON DOESN'T WISH STEPSON ZUMA HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Season 22 of The Voice marks the first time Shelton and Stefani are coaching together since tying the knot. It's safe to say the loved-up pair is on cloud nine now that they can combine their personal and work lives, with the songstress sharing an adorable video of the famous couple showing each other some love on set.
In a post to Instagram in the late hours of Monday, Shelton and Stefani reenacted an old photo of the two. Stefani shared a video of the married duo walking towards each other for an embrace, with Shelton planting a sweet kiss on his lady's cheek as she beamed. The video then cut to an old photo of the two in the same position.
Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice back in 2014 when they were both with their previous spouses, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. After divorcing their significant others the following summer, they sparked a romance and have been going strong ever since.