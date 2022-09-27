Blake Shelton Cracks NSFW Jokes About Marriage On 'The Voice,' Earning Eye-Roll From Wife Gwen Stefani

The remarks came amid the couple's fight over another married couple who did a country duet of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's duet of "Islands in the Stream" during their blind auditions, earning the seal of approval from the "God's Country" singer and the "Hollaback Girl" musician.

LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE

While Stefani took the sweet and romantic route in relating to the pair on stage, gushing over their choice of song, her husband threw in a NSFW dad joke.

"That song would be my dream, if Blake and I could do that song together some day," Stefani shared.