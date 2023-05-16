Gwen Stefani Wasn't Sure 'The Voice' Would 'Have Me Back Ever Again' After Husband Blake Shelton's Exit
Even though Blake Shelton will no longer be sitting in the red chair on The Voice, his wife, Gwen Stefani, will be returning to the show next season. However, the blonde beauty, 53, was nervous her time on the series was over.
"Well, I'm happy," the 46-year-old country star, who met the rockstar on the set of the reality show in 2014, said in a new interview when asked about Stefani's latest gig. "When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again.'"
He added, "And I go, 'What are you talking about? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.' I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.' Then sure enough, you know, she's already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call."
The "God's Country" crooner then gushed over his wife's mentoring skills.
"She's just really comes at coaching in a way that I don't think anybody else has done still and there's been a lot of coaches," he stated. "But she's such a visionary, and that comes through with her artists. You can see these kids come on the show... by the end they actually look like stars, and that's the Gwen Stefani effect."
As OK! previously reported, the duo are still going strong after all these years.
On May 12, Shelton received his own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the "Hollaback Girl" songstress was right by his side.
"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," he raved about his wife. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."
"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," said the No Doubt rocker. "Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."
Meanwhile, Shelton will be replaced by Reba McEntire after he leaves.
