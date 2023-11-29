Gwen Stefani's Dress on 'The Voice' Trolled by Social Media Users: 'Looks Like an Old Bedspread'
It's Gwen Stefani's life and she'll wear what she wants to!
On the Tuesday, November 28, episode of The Voice, the singer donned a colorful patchwork frock and nude platform Mary Jane heels, and though she was clearly feeling confident in the look as she modeled it in an Instagram video, some of her fans weren't a fan of the attire.
"Looked like an old bed spread," one person commented on her social media post, while another noted it looked like a mix "between tablecloths, shower curtains and living room curtains."
"Another terrible outfit," dissed a third Instagram user.
"Looks good but I don’t get the ugly shoes," said a fourth person. "Why are women wearing such awful shoes?"
The star's dress featured different swatches of lace in addition to patterns of stripes, florals and more, and she upped the ante by adding fishnet tights and sky high heels.
Stefani, 54, also rocked bold long nails, as did her costar, Reba McEntire.
"Twinsies! 💅🏼," the Reba actress, 68, captioned a video of them comparing manicures, to which the mother-of-three replied, "Twinning 4everrr 👯♀️ 💅🏻."
Fashion has always been a huge part of the No Doubt alum's life, having passed down her love of clothes to her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three tots.
In fact, when the blonde beauty received her star on the Walk of Fame last month, her youngest son wore a dark blazer, jeans and boots just like her husband, Blake Shelton!
"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited. He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart," Shelton, 47, told a reporter of 9-year-old Apollo Rossdale. "I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."
The "Came Here to Forget" crooner said he also bought the tot a cowboy hat, noting, "We got to get him to wear it more."
The country star has enjoyed becoming a father figure to his wife's three sons, admitting last year that they're now his first priority.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," explained the Barmageddon co-host. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," Shelton added. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."