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Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed Over 'Airbrushed' Mother’s Day Photo With Mom Blythe Danner and Daughter Apple

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Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow received backlash for posting a Mother's Day photo online.

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Sept. 19 2026, Updated 5:24 p.m. ET

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Gwyneth Paltrow was blasted over a Mother's Day photo she shared earlier this year that featured mom Blythe Danner and daughter Apple Martin.

The Shakespeare in Love star, 53, took to Instagram where she shared a snapshot of the trio smiling together for the holiday.

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Gwyneth Paltrow Posed With Her Mother and Daughter on Instagram

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Source: @GwynethPaltrow/Instagram

'Happy Mother’s Day. Sending love to all of the amazing women who shaped us, loved us and showed us the way,' Gwyneth Paltrow wrote on social media.

"Happy Mother’s Day 💕Sending love to all of the amazing women who shaped us, loved us and showed us the way," Paltrow captioned the snapshot at the time.

Danner, 83, and Martin, 22, snuggled close to the Oscar winner in the photo, which caused fans to allege it was "airbrushed."

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image of apple Martin
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow shares daughter, Apple Martin, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“But why ‘filter’ your mother??” someone wrote, with another user adding the image “looks like she’s wearing a mask, it’s so filtered!”

“Awwww…Nepo 1 and Nepo 2. All filtered. How cute,” one person chimed in. “Gwyn put down the Facetune,” a user joked about the Goop founder.

The Marty Supreme actress shares Apple with ex-husband, Chris Martin, whom she split with in 2014 after almost 11 years of marriage.

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Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Were Married From 2003 Until 2016

image of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin called their split 'conscious uncoupling.'

Paltrow and the Coldplay singer, 49, famously labeled their breakup as a “conscious uncoupling."

On the September 8 episode of Benny Blanco and Lil D-----'s podcast "Friends Keep Secrets," the Iron Man star revealed where her viral phrase actually came from.

“We really sat down and thought, like, is there a way that we could do this?” she said. “I talked to all my friends who came from a divorced household and I said, ‘Tell me what was the worst thing? Like, what do you feel you have scars from to this day.'"

Paltrow also noted the idea was less about the divorce, which was still “terrible,” but more about seeing the strife within a family as the decades passed.

Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed Where the Term 'Conscious Uncoupling' Originated From

image of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin went to a therapist before breaking up.

“They said the worst part was like my parents, you know, my dad used to drop me off at the end of the driveway. Like it was so tense at my birthday parties, you know, they never ate dinner in the same room until my college graduation, and it caused me so much pain. So I was like, how could we not do that,” Paltrow confessed.

Her father, Bruce Paltrow, was married to Blythe from 1969 until his death in 2002.

Gwyneth then recalled going to see a "brilliant" therapist with Chris, who "sort of introduced us to the concept and we just made a commitment to really put the kids first and so what that meant was to stay a family even though we weren’t a couple."

After the former couple finalized their divorce in 2016, the Marvel star went on to marry Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018.

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