Kim Kardashian Fans Notice Facetune App on Reality Star's Home Screen During Paris Fashion Week: Watch

kim kardashian facetune app phone paris fashion week
Source: @taoualitamar/TikTok; MEGA
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Was Kim Kardashian caught red-handed?

During a recent Paris Fashion Week outing, the reality star paused to take pictures with fans — but she didn't realize her phone screen was unlocked, putting some of the apps Kardashian has downloaded to her device on full display.

kim kardashian facetune app phone paris fashion week
Source: @taoualitamar/TikTok

Kim Kardashian fans noticed the Facetune app on her home screen.

While TikTok, the App Store, X (Twitter), and other popular apps could been seen on her screen, the one that stood out the most to fans appeared to be Facetune, which prides itself as the "world's top selfie editor."

The program can be used to smooth out facial features, remove blemishes, whiten teeth, contour faces and even manipulate certain body parts to make them appear smaller.

Source: @taoualitamar/TikTok
Kardashian didn't seem to notice her phone was unlocked, as she was busy trying to put on an oversized pair of black sunglasses after stepping outside in France in a Balenciaga 51st Haute Couture Look 32 leopard coat.

The 43-year-old had her brunette hair slicked back into a tight ponytail.

kim kardashian facetune app phone paris fashion week
Source: @taoualitamar/TikTok

The reality star's phone was unlocked as she greeted fans in Paris.

In the comments section of the post, some social media trolls couldn't help but call out Kardashian for having the photo editing app.

"Am I the only one who was checking the apps Kim has in her iPhone?" one user asked, as another noted: "I can see the Facetune app on your home screen Kim 😆🤍."

kim kardashian facetune app phone paris fashion week
Source: @taoualitamar/TikTok

Kim Kardashian has frequently been called out for seemingly editing her photos.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
"Peep the Facetune app on her phone, I feel better now.. even the prettiest girls are insecure 😩😩 ," a fan expressed, while a fourth admirer wrote, "Facetune app, Love u Kimmi."

Others were more concerned with Kardashian's choice in eyewear, as one hater claimed "the glasses look like the ones they give you to drive home after they dilate your eyes 🤣," and another critic complained, "the amount of work to put on and then keep on those absurd glasses that probably cost as much as my mortgage payment."

While it's not clear-cut proof Kardashian edits her pictures, the app being downloaded to her phone does make a good case for online trolls who frequently call out the SKIMS founder for altering images of herself before posting them to her profile.

In December 2023, the mom-of-four's followers exposed the socialite for apparently editing her family Christmas photos.

kim kardashian facetune app phone paris fashion week
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian donned a leopard print coat from Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.

Source: OK!

Just a few months prior, Kardashian was blasted for seeming to edit parts of her body in pictures from a Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in June 2023.

That same month, the SKKN by Kim creator faced backlash for "looking completely different" in every photo after sharing snaps of herself laying out in a bikini.

