Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Becoming a Stepmom to Husband Brad Falchuk's Kids Was 'Uncomfortable' and 'Rocky' at First
Gwyneth Paltrow didn't sugarcoat the ups and downs of becoming a stepmom when she discussed the transition on a new episode of "The Goop Podcast."
While talking with husband Brad Falchuk — who has two kids from a previous marriage — the actress admitted that taking on the role was "a pretty tricky arena" since it "requires a great deal of accountability and vulnerability."
"I think women come in wanting harmony and good intentions, and it's like the dream that it all is like The Brady Bunch and it blends really well," the blonde beauty, 52, noted. "But the truth is, the only place to act out is against the stepmother — because they don't want to push the dad away."
In addition to trying to bond with her 54-year-old spouse's kids, she also had to worry about how her and ex-husband Chris Martin's two children, daughter Apple and son Moses, would adjust to having a new stepdad.
The wellness guru said she now has a "fantastic" relationship with her stepdaughter after learning that she needed to embrace the "essence of maternal: without opinions, without words, without corrections."
"What does it mean to embody the essence of the maternal? I landed on this metaphor of the sun. The sun is incredibly warm and casting off light and sunshine, ray of light, and doesn't need anything back in order to be it. It just gives off — it just emanates," the Iron Man star explained. "And that's what I thought [Falchuk's daughter] Izzy needed from me. I was just going to be that presence for her, always loving and forgiving."
Paltrow thinks the rough patches were well worth it, noting they created "something really beautiful out of something uncomfortable."
"Of course, like in every storybook, there were good things and there were rocky things — but it's been amazing for me to watch all four kids kind of grow into this and embrace it," she raved of their blended family.
"And it's almost like the payoff is kind of greater when it's your step kid than your own kid," the Goop founder noted. "I guess because it's not as natural of a relationship — you're able to create something with this kid that is not your kid, but then becomes one of your kids."
The movie star and Martin were married from 2003 to 2016. Paltrow went on to marry the TV producer in 2018.
Falchuk shares his two kids with Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to from 1994 to 2013.