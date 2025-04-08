Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Becoming a Stepmom to Husband Brad Falchuk's Kids Was 'Uncomfortable' and 'Rocky' at First

Paltrow thinks the rough patches were well worth it, noting they created "something really beautiful out of something uncomfortable."

"Of course, like in every storybook, there were good things and there were rocky things — but it's been amazing for me to watch all four kids kind of grow into this and embrace it," she raved of their blended family.

"And it's almost like the payoff is kind of greater when it's your step kid than your own kid," the Goop founder noted. "I guess because it's not as natural of a relationship — you're able to create something with this kid that is not your kid, but then becomes one of your kids."