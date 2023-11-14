Gwyneth Paltrow Is 'Proud' She and Brad Falchuk Were Able to Blend Families: 'It's Hard'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's blended family has come a long way!
The actress touched on the situation in a new interview, admitting it was "hard" becoming one unit after they tied the knot in 2018.
"The blended family has been amazing and a journey," the Goop founder, 51, shared. "Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life."
Paltrow co-parents daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, 46, while the TV producer, 52, shares a teenaged daughter and son with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.
"I had a moment this summer when we were at our house on Long Island, and Brad's kids were there and my kids were there. And we were in bed, because we go to bed ridiculously early," the actress quipped. "And I just heard these guffaws of laughter from all the kids downstairs. I almost burst into tears."
"It’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it," the blonde beauty explained of combining families. "You just stick with it, the idea of creating something new, a community ... making it safe for everyone and then getting to a place where people feel comfortable in that new iteration of a family. I'm proud that we've been able to do that."
With some of the kids in college and others finishing up high school, the couple is preparing to become empty nesters — though Paltrow prefers to use the term "free birds."
“I’m trying to reframe it so that I can at least try to convince myself there’s some kind of a silver lining," she quipped. "Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely.”
Though the star thought her career would ease up once she hit 50, she's found that the opposite has happened now that her kids can take care of themselves.
“I had the erroneous idea that I would be able to downshift a little bit. But life is very full-on. It's been very intense," she explained. "I believe that life, especially for women, comes in chapters. This is really going to be a new chapter for me."
In a previous interview, the Oscar winner said she was running herself into the ground with work.
"I was saying this to my son, actually, the other day, because he was like, 'I have so much to do.' I said, 'I so relate to you.' I said, 'Today I had to go and do a photo shoot for G. Label all day, and I was the model.' Between every shot, I’m trying to run the business and fix problems and address stuff, and it’s a lot," dished the mom-of-two. "It’s usually two completely different roles."
"I’ve burned three things in the oven this weekend, just stuff like that, where you’re like, 'What the f---?' I should say I’m trying to learn to be more tolerant with myself when I make messes, because I really don’t like it," Paltrow confessed. "It’s just one of those seasons. It’s like this fulcrum of life. I thought in my 50s I could downshift for some reason. I don’t really know why I thought that would happen. I was talking to my friend who’s in her 60s, and she’s like, 'Oh, no. No way. You got 15 more years.' I was like, 'Oh, my God.'"
