All Good Here! Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Brad Falchuk 'Respects' Her Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk seem to have a strong amount of trust in their marriage. The Goop founder revealed her husband "respects" her friendship with ex-fiancé Brad Pitt decades after the pair called it quits.
"When we first broke up, we weren't friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years," Paltrow said in a recent interview of her dynamic with the Bullet Train actor.
"I adore him," the blonde beauty explained of Pitt. "He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan."
Despite being close with her exes, including Chris Martin with whom she shares children Apple, 18, and Moses,16, Falchuk seems to have no problem with the former Glee star being friendly with people she has been in relationships with. "My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]," she said.
"Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody — and of course there are exceptions — to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen," Paltrow continued.
"So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life," the mother-of-two said.
No matter who she becomes close with, Paltrow knows her union is solid. "We have amazing chemistry and so that's a great part of a foundation. My body feels really good when he's around, so that's just luck," she noted.