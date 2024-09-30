Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Strip Down to Their Swimsuits and Share a Kiss in Honor of Sixth Wedding Anniversary

While the image conveyed the deep affection Paltrow has for the TV director, she has publicly expressed how well they complement each other and how he has positively impacted her life.

"I love my husband so much, so that’s really shifted things for me," the Shakespeare in Love actress told Bustle in 2023. "I probably don’t walk into a room the way I used to walk into a room because of that. I feel really lucky. He’s a great guy, and he’s my best friend."