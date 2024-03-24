'I Don't Give a F---': Wellness Guru Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Takes 1 Day a Week to 'Watch Rubbish TV and Order Food'
Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t letting the haters get to her!
In a recent interview, the Goop founder admitted she has been uninterested in what people have to say about her lifestyle.
“I don't give a f---, I don't care, I've turned 50, I don't give a f--- what anybody thinks,” she stated.
In the past, the Shakespeare in Love actress has been vocal about her regimented wellness routine, however, she confessed even she has cheat days.
“I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day,” she spilled.
The mother-of-two noted how she discovered reality TV during the pandemic and has been addicted to watching Love Is Blind and Love On The Spectrum.
It's “a slippery slope,” she said of binging TV.
As OK! previously reported, Paltrow’s statements about her lazy Sundays came about a year after she received tons of backlash for her unconventional daily routine.
In March 2023, while on the "The Art of Being Well" podcast, the Iron Man actress revealed her intermittent fasting eating schedule.
Paltrow explained how she starts with something "that won’t spike [her] blood sugar" at approximately 12 p.m. every day.
"I love soup … I have bone broth for a lot of the days," the Shallow Hal star added. "I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll go for a walk or I’ll do pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [workouts]."
Paltrow then shared that she heads to the sauna to dry brush for 30 minutes before her second meal.
She explained how she sticks to a paleo diet to "support [her] detox," noting she typically has a vegetable dinner to sum up her eating for the day.
The public commented on Paltrow’s shocking diet on social media.
"What is the point of being rich and having money if you just want to maintain your skeleton body and you don't eat?" one person penned, while another wrote, "I did a similar diet as her but my doctors called it something else and sent me to treatment for it," seemingly referencing an eating disorder.
"Not to mention she looks like a shriveled up banana peel, while getting an IV and praising fasting... no babe. That's not health," someone else stated, as an additional user pointed out, "I don't thing these women like [Gwyneth] understand you HAVE to FEED your body."
The Sunday Times interviewed Paltrow.