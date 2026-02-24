Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Looks Just Like Her Mom as She Flaunts Her Toned Body in Tiny String Bikini: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Apple Martin put bullying rumors aside in favor of a relaxing pool day. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter showcased her slim physique in a skimpy beige bikini on Monday, February 23. The 21-year-old lounged at the edge of the water, lifting an arm in the air as she soaked in the sun. She swept her blonde locks into a high ponytail and shaded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Apple Martin Expelled for Bullying?

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin enjoyed a pool day in a barely-there bathing suit.

Her sultry bikini post comes just one week after she was rumored to have been kicked out of school for bullying. "Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand," the model commented on a social media post, which she later reshared to her Instagram Story on February 16. "I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone." Apple added, "I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Apple Martin's Debutante Ball Drama

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin is Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter.

Apple rubbed social media users the wrong way when she seemingly crashed debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort’s photos in December 2024. Loppin de Montmort denied any foul play and told an outlet at the time, “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting. She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin was rumored to have gotten kicked out of school for bullying.

A source confirmed to another outlet in 2024 that the 21-year-old is a “girls’ girl,” not a “mean girl.” “Apple’s more playful and fun and she’s really a total girls’ girl,” the insider said. “She would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone, that was not her intention. To characterize her as a mean girl is very untrue. She really had such a wonderful evening and I feel bad that this is even taking away from that because it was such an uplifting evening for her and the other girls.”

Apple Martin Is Abandoning Her 'Rebellious' Side

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin wants to pursue an acting career.