or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Apple Martin
OK LogoPHOTOS

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Looks Just Like Her Mom as She Flaunts Her Toned Body in Tiny String Bikini: Photo

Photo of Apple Martin
Source: MEGA/@applemartin/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, looked just like her mom as she flaunted her toned body in a bikini.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Apple Martin put bullying rumors aside in favor of a relaxing pool day.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter showcased her slim physique in a skimpy beige bikini on Monday, February 23.

The 21-year-old lounged at the edge of the water, lifting an arm in the air as she soaked in the sun. She swept her blonde locks into a high ponytail and shaded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Apple Martin Expelled for Bullying?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Apple Martin enjoyed a pool day in a barely-there bathing suit.
Source: @applemartin/Instagram

Apple Martin enjoyed a pool day in a barely-there bathing suit.

Her sultry bikini post comes just one week after she was rumored to have been kicked out of school for bullying.

"Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand," the model commented on a social media post, which she later reshared to her Instagram Story on February 16. "I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone."

Apple added, "I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Apple Martin's Debutante Ball Drama

Image of Apple Martin is Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter.
Source: @applemartin/Instagram

Apple Martin is Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter.

Apple rubbed social media users the wrong way when she seemingly crashed debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort’s photos in December 2024.

Loppin de Montmort denied any foul play and told an outlet at the time, “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting. She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

MORE ON:
Apple Martin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Apple Martin was rumored to have gotten kicked out of school for bullying.
Source: @applemartin/Instagram

Apple Martin was rumored to have gotten kicked out of school for bullying.

A source confirmed to another outlet in 2024 that the 21-year-old is a “girls’ girl,” not a “mean girl.”

“Apple’s more playful and fun and she’s really a total girls’ girl,” the insider said. “She would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone, that was not her intention. To characterize her as a mean girl is very untrue. She really had such a wonderful evening and I feel bad that this is even taking away from that because it was such an uplifting evening for her and the other girls.”

Apple Martin Is Abandoning Her 'Rebellious' Side

Image of Apple Martin wants to pursue an acting career.
Source: @applemartin/Instagram

Apple Martin wants to pursue an acting career.

In a February 12 interview with Vogue, Apple admitted she’s leaning away from her “rebellious” personality, which she linked to her desire to go to law school.

"I was in that rebellious 'I don't wanna be like my parents' type of phase," she said of wanting to pursue a career path separate from the entertainment industry.

Now, the young star has her sights set on the big screen.

"I don't wanna be a singer," she continued. "I like musical theater, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying. I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.