Gwyneth Paltrow Indulges in Steak Sandwich, Fries and Ice Cream at NYC Hot Spot 2 Years After Promoting 'Starvation Diet'
Has Gwyneth Paltrow ditched her “starvation diet”?
On Friday, November 8, the Oscar-winning actress, 52, was spotted having a lovely meal at NYC hotspot The Corner Store.
During the outing, the 52-year-old actress feasted on a Wagyu French Dip sandwich ($35), Classic Sea Salt fries ($12) and the Samoa Sundae ($18). Paltrow enjoyed her food as she sat alongside longtime friend Amy Griffin and another unidentified pal.
As OK! previously reported, the Shakespeare in Love star’s decadent meal came two years after she was slammed for sharing her concerning diet on the “Art of Being Well” podcast.
During the sit-down, Paltrow revealed her intermittent fasting eating schedule.
Paltrow said she starts her day with something "that won’t spike [her] blood sugar" at approximately 12 p.m.
"I love soup … I have bone broth for a lot of the days," she stated. "I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll go for a walk or I’ll do pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [workouts]."
She then heads to her personal sauna to dry brush for 30 minutes before having a vegetable dinner, to sum up her eating for the day.
Paltrow noted how she sticks to a paleo diet to "support [her] detox."
In response to her remarks, people came after the mother-of-two.
"What is the point of being rich and having money if you just want to maintain your skeleton body and you don't eat?" one individual wrote, while another added, "I did a similar diet as her, but my doctors called it something else and sent me to treatment for it."
A third person shared: "Not to mention she looks like a shriveled-up banana peel, while getting an IV and praising fasting... no babe. That's not health," as one more said, "I don't think these women like [Gwyneth] understand you HAVE to FEED your body."
Paltrow then addressed the backlash shortly after her comments went viral.
"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," she said in her defense.
"I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory,” she claimed. "So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well.”
Paltrow then insisted, "This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time. It's not meant to be advice for anybody else.”