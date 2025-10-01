Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Pantless in Honor of Her Podcast Guest: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow is proving once again that less really can be more. The Goop founder turned heads on Instagram this week, showing off a string of stylish looks — including one bold moment she revealed was inspired by her upcoming podcast guest.

In the first photo, she kicked back, going pantless in a plush white robe, as her bare legs stretched across a counter.

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow went pantless in a new Instagram photo series.

The actress then mixed things up with a polished white blouse tucked into cropped black pants, before switching to a sleek tank paired with wide-leg cream trousers while posing in front of a vanity.

The carousel continued with the blonde babe slipping into a cozy gray maxi dress. In the next shot, the Iron Man alum kept it flirty and fun, rocking nothing but a crisp white button-down shirt and high-cut bikini bottoms. Oversized sunglasses added to her carefree, confident vibe.

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram The actress said the look was inspired by her podcast guest.

“In honor of tomorrow’s podcast guest,” she teased in her caption.

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with guesses. Kelly Rutherford dropped a simple emoji, writing, “♥️♥️♥️.” “Why do I think it’s Sharon Stone based on some iconic looks? She would be a great guest!” one person speculated. Another added, “Please be Victoria Beckham! And queen 🔥.”

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Fans guessed Sharon Stone or Victoria Beckham might be the guest.

The mystery didn’t last long. On Tuesday, September 30, Paltrow revealed her guest was none other than Rutherford. “Muse. Mother. Icon,” she captioned a joint post with Rutherford, along with a clip of the two in conversation for "The Goop Podcast." “@kellyrutherford on love, resilience, and living with intention — new episode of the @goop podcast out now.”

In the teaser, Rutherford reflected on the past, saying, “[In] the '90s, we kind of could. It was still okay to sit in the bathtub with a cigarette, have a good cry, it was normal.”

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram The star's podcast guest was Kelly Rutherford.

The Gossip Girl alum, who famously played socialite mom Lily van der Woodsen, has long been admired for her effortless elegance — something she’s carried both on-screen and off.

Source: MEGA Kelly Rutherford appeared on 'the goop podcast' on September 30.

In a past interview, Rutherford opened up about her fashion philosophy. “You can wear the most beautiful outfit, but when you feel healthy and vibrant from the inside out, it shows. That inner radiance brings any look to life — whether it’s great cashmere or a simple t-shirt and jeans,” she told ET.

She also shared her sunny day staples. “I’ve been loving linen dresses, and I adore anything with an artisan romantic feel — delicate embroidery, oversized sunglasses, straw hats, bags, and a great sandal. Timeless pieces with a modern twist are my go-to for summer," she shared.

While her real-life wardrobe is her own, Rutherford confessed there’s still one fashion keepsake she held onto from the Gossip Girl set. “I took just one ring,” she revealed. “I would have felt like the character if I were wearing the clothes.”