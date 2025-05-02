Gwyneth Paltrow 'Embracing All Things Kardashian' After Starring Alongside Timothée Chalamet in New Film
Gwyneth Paltrow respects the Kardashian-Jenner hustle.
The Iron Man actress reportedly grew close to her Marty Supreme costar Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, while working with the reality star's man on their new sports comedy-drama film — which hits theaters on Christmas Day 2025.
While Paltrow has apparently been a "fan" of the famous family from a far "for years," her latest work venture has allowed the Shallow Hal star the opportunity to get to know Jenner firsthand.
"Gwyneth has never shied away from the Kardashians," a source recently spilled to In Touch. "Especially since they became a massive multi-media business force in the late 2000s, right as Gwyn was starting to make Goop into a powerhouse in its own right."
“Now that Gwyn is aligned with Timmy Chalamet on their next film, she has more reason than ever to embrace all things Kardashian," the insider continued. "Marty Supreme is an important project for everybody because it’s a risky, weird movie that has the potential to break through and make a fortune."
According to the confidant, Paltrow "is very impressed with everything they’ve managed to accomplish."
"She saw their influence before almost anybody and recognized how important they would become in the worlds of fashion, social media, and entertainment," the source added.
Paltrow also has ties to Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian, as The Politician actress is a longtime pal of Ryan Murphy — who is directing the SKIMS co-founder's latest acting venture All's Fair, which is set to hit Hulu at some point in 2025.
"Gwyneth’s extremely close friend Ryan Murphy would not be mentoring Kim Kardashian and building multiple TV shows around her if Gwyneth had any kind of problem with Kim or any of her sisters," the insider dished.
Paltrow herself previously expressed support of the Kardashian family after internet trolls fueled speculation of a feud between her and Kourtney Kardashian — who has her own lifestyle brand called Poosh.
"I was so upset when Poosh was launched and people were like, 'This is a ripoff of Goop,'" Gwyneth admitted during a March 2024 interview with People. "I was like, this is so awful, and trying to pit us against one another, which is so crazy."
"The world is better and stronger when women are in cahoots with one another," she preached. "I feel like the patriarchy does this thing to us where they make us feel scarcity and that there's not enough for all of us to do our thing. And it's so detrimental."
Gwyneth and Kourtney even challenged haters in June 2022, when they collaborated to release a spinoff of Goop's This Smells Like My V----- candle titled This Smells Like My Pooshy.
At the time, the famous ladies declared the partnership was to promote "the importance of women supporting women."