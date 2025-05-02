Gwyneth Paltrow 'Embracing All Things Kardashian' After Starring Alongside Timothée Chalamet in New Film

While Paltrow has apparently been a "fan" of the famous family from a far "for years," her latest work venture has allowed the Shallow Hal star the opportunity to get to know Jenner firsthand.

"Gwyneth has never shied away from the Kardashians," a source recently spilled to In Touch. "Especially since they became a massive multi-media business force in the late 2000s, right as Gwyn was starting to make Goop into a powerhouse in its own right."