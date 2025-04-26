Kylie Jenner Is 'Completely Hypnotized' by Timothée Chalamet's Bedroom Skills: 'He's All About Pleasing Her'
Kylie Jenner remains head over heels for Timothée Chalamet, and the intimate details of their romance are making waves. While Gwyneth Paltrow is busy bragging about her steamy scenes with the heartthrob in Marty Supreme, an insider said Jenner is even more vocal about what happens behind closed doors with her beau.
"Kylie is completely hypnotized by Timmy. If she could, they'd spend every day in bed," a source told Life & Style.
Paltrow, 52, may be riding the publicity wave as she discusses her "vulnerable positions" with the 29-year-old actor — whom she has dubbed "a thinking man's s-- symbol" — but it's Jenner, 26, who's boasting about the real-life magic that unfolds when the two are alone.
"We have a lot of s-- in this movie," Paltrow confessed candidly to Vanity Fair. "There's a lot — a lot."
Turning red while revealing the chemistry on set, she added, "He's just a very polite, properly raised… man who takes his work really seriously."
Meanwhile, the reality star's perspective is a whole different ball game.
"She is very proud of their exploits and says she's experienced intimacy on a whole new level with him," said the insider. "He's all about pleasing her; she says time disappears when they're in the bedroom. But it's not just the way he satisfies her physically — there's this depth to things that she never knew possible."
The couple's whirlwind romance blossomed in July 2023, right after Jenner's split from Travis Scott — the father of her two children. Many were skeptical about how far the relationship between the reality TV star and the A-list Hollywood actor would go, yet it seems their connection blossomed deeper than anyone anticipated.
"They can talk for hours, and she really feels like he appreciates her for more than what she looks like or what she has in the bank," remarked the insider.
Wedding bells could chime soon, after reports spotted Chalamet scouting engagement rings in Paris, with the ring costing as high as $300,000.
As if that weren't enough, whispers are surfacing about the pair checking out lavish properties in Paris and Milan, suggesting an engagement could be just around the corner.
According to a friend of the Dune actor: "They're not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it's right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later."