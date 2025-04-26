Kylie Jenner Is 'Completely Hypnotized' by Timothée Chalamet's Bedroom Skills: 'He's All About Pleasing Her'

Kylie Jenner remains head over heels for Timothée Chalamet, and the intimate details of their romance are making waves. While Gwyneth Paltrow is busy bragging about her steamy scenes with the heartthrob in Marty Supreme, an insider said Jenner is even more vocal about what happens behind closed doors with her beau.

"Kylie is completely hypnotized by Timmy. If she could, they'd spend every day in bed," a source told Life & Style.