Timewarp? Timothée Chalamet Looks Unrecognizable in 1950s Garb as He Films 'Marty Supreme' in NYC
That’s Timothée Chalamet?!
On Wednesday, October 2, the Little Women alum, 28, was spotted looking unrecognizable in 1950s clothing as he filmed Marty Supreme in NYC.
In the images, Chalamet wore a chocolate brown suit, blue tie, circular glasses and his hair slicked back.
In response to the shocking new look, fans of the Call Me By Your Name alum couldn’t help but share their reactions.
“He looks so different with this hairstyle, Timothée doesn't look like Timothée here,” one person wrote, as another added, “Timothée looking sharp as always! He’s really got that old-school vibe down — can’t wait to see how this role turns out.”
A third thought this was one of his best looks yet, penning, “Is there anything he can't do,” while a fourth echoed, “He’s so fine.”
As OK! previously reported, the handsome hunk is no stranger to female attention, as he has been romantically linked to brunette bombshell Kylie Jenner since April 2023.
In August, a source dished on the couple’s romance now that they have been together for over a year.
“She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before,” the insider said of the makeup mogul.
“Her family loves him,” they added of The Kardashians star — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott. “He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”
It seems Jenner has also grown close to Chalamet’s brood. On Tuesday, October 1, the 27-year-old was seen hugging the actor’s sister, Pauline Chalamet.
After closing out Coperni's show at Disneyland Paris in a gorgeous black gown, Kylie was spotted having a brief conversation and sharing an embrace with the actress.
In response, fans raved about the sweet moment between the two women.
"This proves everything for me 🤷🏼♀️," one person penned, seemingly alluding to how some people believed Kylie and Timothée’s relationship was a PR stunt.
A second user said, "Aw, that’s really sweet," while a third noted, "I don't care what anyone says, Kylie seems like such a sweet and genuine girl."
Following the exciting fashion show, Kylie took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the experience.
"ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you, @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget. 🫂 felt like a real-life princess. 👸🏻 @coperni," she penned alongside a snapshot of the celeb walking the runway with Cinderella’s castle in the background.