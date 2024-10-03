or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Timothee Chalamet
OK LogoPHOTOS

Timewarp? Timothée Chalamet Looks Unrecognizable in 1950s Garb as He Films 'Marty Supreme' in NYC

Composite photo of Timothée Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet wore a chocolate brown suit, blue tie and slicked back his hair for the movie scene.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

That’s Timothée Chalamet?!

On Wednesday, October 2, the Little Women alum, 28, was spotted looking unrecognizable in 1950s clothing as he filmed Marty Supreme in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet on set pic
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet fans were shocked by how different he looked on the 'Marty Supreme' set.

In the images, Chalamet wore a chocolate brown suit, blue tie, circular glasses and his hair slicked back.

In response to the shocking new look, fans of the Call Me By Your Name alum couldn’t help but share their reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

“He looks so different with this hairstyle, Timothée doesn't look like Timothée here,” one person wrote, as another added, “Timothée looking sharp as always! He’s really got that old-school vibe down — can’t wait to see how this role turns out.”

A third thought this was one of his best looks yet, penning, “Is there anything he can't do,” while a fourth echoed, “He’s so fine.”

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet set pic
Source: MEGA

One fan gushed, 'Is there anything he can't do,' after seeing the new look.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the handsome hunk is no stranger to female attention, as he has been romantically linked to brunette bombshell Kylie Jenner since April 2023.

In August, a source dished on the couple’s romance now that they have been together for over a year.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before,” the insider said of the makeup mogul.

Her family loves him,” they added of The Kardashians star — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott. “He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet on set pic
Source: MEGA

One user claimed, Timothée Chalamet really has that 'old-school vibe down' after seeing the snaps.

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

It seems Jenner has also grown close to Chalamet’s brood. On Tuesday, October 1, the 27-year-old was seen hugging the actor’s sister, Pauline Chalamet.

After closing out Coperni's show at Disneyland Paris in a gorgeous black gown, Kylie was spotted having a brief conversation and sharing an embrace with the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, fans raved about the sweet moment between the two women.

"This proves everything for me 🤷🏼‍♀️," one person penned, seemingly alluding to how some people believed Kylie and Timothée’s relationship was a PR stunt.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet on set pic
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

A second user said, "Aw, that’s really sweet," while a third noted, "I don't care what anyone says, Kylie seems like such a sweet and genuine girl."

Following the exciting fashion show, Kylie took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you, @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget. 🫂 felt like a real-life princess. 👸🏻 @coperni," she penned alongside a snapshot of the celeb walking the runway with Cinderella’s castle in the background.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.