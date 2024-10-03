Timewarp? Timothée Chalamet Looks Unrecognizable in 1950s Garb as He Films 'Marty Supreme' in NYC

“He looks so different with this hairstyle, Timothée doesn't look like Timothée here,” one person wrote, as another added, “Timothée looking sharp as always! He’s really got that old-school vibe down — can’t wait to see how this role turns out.”

A third thought this was one of his best looks yet, penning, “Is there anything he can't do,” while a fourth echoed, “He’s so fine.”