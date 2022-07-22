'So Romantic!!!': Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

Before Affleck started dating Lopez in 2002 while filming rom-com Gigli, the star was with Paltrow from 1997 to 2000. In 2015, Paltrow told radio host Howard Stern that her then-beau was not “in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend,” a factor that led to their split. The actress maintained that she and Affleck stayed friends following their breakup.

Considering their apparent decades-long friendship, the Iron Man star’s Instagram Story isn’t the only time she’s shared her well wishes for the couple. In September 2021, Paltrow left a heartfelt comment on a photo depicting Affleck and Lopez’s first joint red carpet after getting back together that July.

"Okay, this is cute," Paltrow commented on a photo of the couple posted by Mariel Haenn, Lopez's stylist.