'So Romantic!!!': Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez
Exes supporting exes!
Just days after actor Ben Affleck and musician Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 16, it seems Goop mogul Gwyneth Paltrow is happy for her ex-boyfriend, taking to Instagram to share a sweet message about the newlyweds.
“LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM,” the star replied to a question asking her how she feels “about ben and J Lo” during an Instagram Story Q and A session with her more than 8 million followers on Friday, July 22.
Before Affleck started dating Lopez in 2002 while filming rom-com Gigli, the star was with Paltrow from 1997 to 2000. In 2015, Paltrow told radio host Howard Stern that her then-beau was not “in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend,” a factor that led to their split. The actress maintained that she and Affleck stayed friends following their breakup.
Considering their apparent decades-long friendship, the Iron Man star’s Instagram Story isn’t the only time she’s shared her well wishes for the couple. In September 2021, Paltrow left a heartfelt comment on a photo depicting Affleck and Lopez’s first joint red carpet after getting back together that July.
"Okay, this is cute," Paltrow commented on a photo of the couple posted by Mariel Haenn, Lopez's stylist.
Less than a year later, the adorable couple would go on to tie the knot, a process Lopez detailed in a recent edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter.
“We did it,” the Hustlers star wrote in an edition of the newsletter sent on Sunday, July 27. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
And it seems this romance may have been worth the wait, the star describing their nuptials as being “exactly what we wanted.”
“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez spilled. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”