A Vegas Wedding, Broken Engagement And More: Relive Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Romance In Photos

When the pair began filming Gigli together at the end of 2001, there was instant chemistry — but they didn't start dating until about six months later, which was when the actress, 52, divorced Cris Judd.

Affleck appeared in her music video for "Jenny on the Block," in addition to the pair filming Jersey Girl together, and in November 2002, he popped the question. However, four days before their planned nuptials, they postponed them, eventually splitting up in January 2004.

"I think different time, different thing, who knows what could've happened but there was a genuine love there," the singer said of the relationship, with the Oscar winner, 49, revealing the excess media attention took a toll on them.