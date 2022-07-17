The Recycled Dress, Pink Cadillac & Intimate Vows — See Photos From Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared intimate photos from their Las Vegas wedding on Sunday, July 17, in her "On The JLo" newsletter.

"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage," the note to her fans began.