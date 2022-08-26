Mom's Day Out! Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted With Son Moses In The Hamptons

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Mom’s day out!

Gwyneth Paltrow is seemingly enjoying the last days of summer! On Thursday, August 25, the Goop mogul was spotted out and about in the Hamptons, appearing to hand off car keys to her 16-year-old son, Moses.

The star kept it casual and bohemian, pairing a white tank top with a black maxi skirt, completing the look with a pair of wayfarer sunglasses and strappy black sandals. The actress also sported a pair of what appear to be regular eyeglasses hanging from the neckline of her tank top, carrying a black shopping bag from eyewear outlet, Optyx.

Moses, whom Paltrow shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, rocked a monochromatic blue outfit, donning a blue collared t-shirt with a pair of matching jeans and white sneakers.

Moses is one of two children that Paltrow has with Martin. The pair, who were married in 2003 before announcing that they would be “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, also share an 18-year-old daughter named Apple.

Paltrow has since moved on, tying the knot with producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. After meeting on the set of Glee in 2010, the pair started dating in 2014, ultimately getting engaged four years later.

Meanwhile, Martin has been dating 50 Shades of Gray star Dakota Johnson for four years. The pair have been romantically linked since 2017.

The Daily Mail was the first news outlet to report on Paltrow's recent sighting.

