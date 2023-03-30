Gwyneth Paltrow Thanks Judge & Jury For 'Hard Work' After Being Found Not At Fault In Ski Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow was all smiles after a jury found her to be not at fault for a man's injuries suffered in a 2016 ski accident.

Terry Sanderson, who claimed Paltrow had crashed into him in a "hit-and-run" while on the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Utah, sued the Iron Man actress for $300,000, alleging the incident had left him with a concussion, broken ribs and permanent brain damage.

Paltrow countersued for $1 plus legal fees, and was awarded the meager amount by the judge on Thursday, March 30.