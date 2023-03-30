Gwyneth Paltrow Thanks Judge & Jury For 'Hard Work' After Being Found Not At Fault In Ski Crash Trial
Gwyneth Paltrow was all smiles after a jury found her to be not at fault for a man's injuries suffered in a 2016 ski accident.
Terry Sanderson, who claimed Paltrow had crashed into him in a "hit-and-run" while on the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Utah, sued the Iron Man actress for $300,000, alleging the incident had left him with a concussion, broken ribs and permanent brain damage.
Paltrow countersued for $1 plus legal fees, and was awarded the meager amount by the judge on Thursday, March 30.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," the goop founder said in a statement after the verdict was read.
"I am pleased with the outcome, and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Sanderson accused Paltrow of slamming into her and then skiing away without checking to make sure if he was okay, despite the fact that he was "stunned, lying in the snow, [and] seriously injured" following the collision.
Sanderson's witness, Craig Ramon, backed up his statements, telling the court that he saw the 50-year-old hit the man from behind, later leaving him unconscious and facedown in the slush.
However, Paltrow insisted Sanderson had been the one who "categorically" ran into her on the ski slope, further alleging she initially thought a man was attempting to assault her before she realized it had been an accident.
"Two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then a body pressed against me," she said. "My brain was trying to make sense of what is happening."
"I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?’" she explained during the trial. "My mind was going very, very quickly, and my mind was trying to ascertain what happened."
