Busy Philipps Pokes Fun At Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Iconic' Quotes From Captivating Ski Crash Trial
Busy Philipps isn't afraid to poke a little fun at her fellow celebs.
Several days after Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash court case took over headlines, Philipps referenced one of the Goop founder's viral quotes when posting on Instagram.
"Well, we lost a half day of skiing," the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, captioned a Saturday, March 25, selfie of herself and writer Jen Tullock sipping on drinks.
Fans were in hysterics over the mom-of-two's post, with one person commenting, "that caption has me 💀."
"God I love some good New York shade. Bless," added another, with a third quipping, "No, you gained a half day of drinking. 😂."
Philipps also posted a video from the trial and called it "iconic."
Paltrow, 50, is being sued by a man named Terry Sanderson, who claimed he suffered a brain injury and four broken ribs when the actress crashed into him on the slopes in 2016.
He filed the lawsuit in 2019, prompting the Shakespeare in Love lead to countersue, insisting Sanderson was the one who crashed into her.
"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," the filing read. "A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash."
The quote Philipps was making fun of occurred when the movie star was asked on stand if the accident "deterred [her] from enjoying what was the rest of a very expensive vacation."
"Well, I lost half a day of skiing, yes," she replied.
She also said she thought the crash was a sexual assault at first, recalling, "Two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then a body pressed against me."
"My brain was trying to make sense of what is happening," she continued. "I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?’ My mind was going very, very quickly, and my mind was trying to ascertain what happened." She clarified she wasn't sexually assaulted.
Aside from the physical injuries, Sanderson's team claimed he experienced personality changes.