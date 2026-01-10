Gwyneth Paltrow Used Christmas to Unleash Her Wildest Gift Guide Yet — From Phone-Linked Telescope to Vibrators and 'S-- Pillow'
Jan. 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow unveiled her most audacious Goop Christmas gift guide yet this year, combining luxury, wellness – and a heavy dose of playful provocation.
OK! can reveal among this year's offerings was a $4,500 telescope that syncs with an iPhone, a $400 gold-plated vibrator and a $195 "s-- pillow," designed to spark "intimate exploration."
Goop founder Paltrow, 53, has long been known for pushing the boundaries of wellness and lifestyle retail – with previous products including a gold-plated vibrator and v------ eggs. But her 2025 holiday guide included a mix of indulgent and extravagant items aimed squarely at an affluent audience, and which sources seemed "tailor-made" to top any of her previous present suggestions.
Alongside the pleasure-focused products, the guide featured a $16,500 pre-owned Hermés bag, a $1,400 ashtray, and a range of mushroom chocolates infused with botanicals and adaptogens intended to enhance intimacy.
According to sources close to Paltrow, she was determined to make this edition her "most shocking" yet.
"Gwyneth wanted to push the envelope for 2025," one insider said. "The goal was to combine luxury, wellness, and playful mischief. Every product in the guide was meant to surprise, delight, and, in some cases, provoke headline-grabbing conversation."
The guide's standout item this year was a Kiki de Montparnasse advent calendar priced at $1,300 – which contained nine doors filled with provocative surprises. They included gold-plated handcuff wristlets, 20 feet of black French bondage rope finished with gold tassels, a lavender-scented massage oil candle and a gold stainless-steel vibrator with 10 modes.
"This year's gift guide walked the line between playful and daring," a source said. "Gwyneth's aim was to craft a collection that encourages people to embrace pleasure and intimacy, within a high-end, luxury context."
The advent calendar is just one example of Goop's approach to blending indulgence with wellness. Other high-end offerings included self-heating G-spot vibrators, o----- balms designed to enhance blood flow and high-end infrared saunas. The guide also included a selection of items for travel and home wellness, such as a $3,999 fully stocked long-haul toiletry bag equipped with a lyma laser.
While critics often lampoon Goop's more outrageous offerings, Paltrow has embraced the notoriety.
"She knows these items get people talking," a source said. "The idea is to spark conversation about wellness and intimacy, and she isn't shy about courting the headlines."Previous guides have featured items ranging from s-- chairs and $11,000 backgammon sets to the infamous candle, This Smells Like My V-----, which Paltrow describes as "funny, gorgeous, s---, and beautifully unexpected."
Goop's customer base, primarily affluent women aged 25 to 45, has come to expect the mix of luxury, culture and subversive wellness.
"The 2025 guide wasn't aimed at the typical buyer," another insider said. "It was designed for those who can splurge without thinking twice – just like Gwyneth herself."
They added: "With the 2025 Christmas guide, Gwyneth has once again cemented her place at the intersection of celebrity, wellness, and luxury, delivering gifts that are as provocative as they are expensive."
The advent calendar on offer was not Goop's own creation, as it's stocked from the lingerie brand Kiki de Montparnasse.
Goop says about the brand: "Teetering on the edge of playful and provocative, this luxe lingerie label celebrates the female form with a collection of indulgent intimates. Launched in 2005, the name was modelled after the Queen of Montparnasse, the outspoken Parisian model and actress who characterised the roaring twenties in its heyday, exuding an unapologetic self-confidence brought back to life though the brand's decadent design."