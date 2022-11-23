Gwyneth Paltrow Mentions Rival Martha Stewart In New Goop Ad: 'They’ve Always Had A Bit of Back & Forth,' Notes insider
'Tis the season to reignite a feud! Years ago, Martha Stewart took a couple of digs at Gwyneth Paltrow for entering the lifestyle sphere, but the actress brought the tension to the forefront of the spotlight with a new ad for her infamous Goop gift guide.
In the video, after revealing what presents she'll buy for her famous pals, the mom-of-two gets into her car before a voiceover states, "Gwyneth, Martha Stewart is on the line."
The Shallow Hal lead turns to the camera and utters, "Guys, I gotta take this," before she swipes on red lipstick and drives off.
While some believe the promo is Paltrow clapping back at the iconic chef, 8,1, an insider claimed it's really just "a bit of a wink at [past] controversy."
"GP has always been a fan of Martha. They’ve always had a bit of back and forth," added the insider. "It’s all in good fun."
Paltrow launched her wacky lifestyle brand in 2008, and six years later, Stewart couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's sudden shift in career. "She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star," she quipped. "If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart."
MARTHA STEWART CONFESSES ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'
The Iron-Man actress didn't seem too offended by Stewart's words — in fact, she took them as a compliment of sorts. "First of all, no one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated," she first jokingly told an outlet of how she reacted to the homemaker's words. "If I’m really honest, I’m so psyched that she sees us as competition."
Meanwhile, the cookware creator has been spinning headlines all on her own after appearing in a coffee commercial wearing nothing but an apron. She's also recently expressed her feelings on some of Hollywood's hottest bachelors like Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt.
In fact, on the Thursday, November 17, episode of Jimmy Fallon's show, she couldn't stop gushing over the father-of-six, 58. "I just sort of melt when I look at [pictures of him]," she confessed. "He is so cute!"