Gwyneth Paltrow Mentions Rival Martha Stewart In New Goop Ad: 'They’ve Always Had A Bit of Back & Forth,' Notes insider

'Tis the season to reignite a feud! Years ago, Martha Stewart took a couple of digs at Gwyneth Paltrow for entering the lifestyle sphere, but the actress brought the tension to the forefront of the spotlight with a new ad for her infamous Goop gift guide.

In the video, after revealing what presents she'll buy for her famous pals, the mom-of-two gets into her car before a voiceover states, "Gwyneth, Martha Stewart is on the line."