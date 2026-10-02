Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 'Disbelief' Over Fiancé Ken Urker's Death: 'I've Screamed Until My Throat Burns'

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared that she is distraught over the sudden death of her fiancé, Ken Urker. Urker was found unresponsive in his home in Louisiana on October 1 after he failed to reply to Blanchard's texts wishing him a happy birthday. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office later confirmed he was pronounced dead at the property. "We responded to a residence at 107 Double H Drive, Lot 4, in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation," authorities said in a statement.

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'I’m in Disbelief'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard posted a tribute to Ken Urker on Instagram.

In her first time speaking out following his untimely death, Blanchard admitted that she can not believe the news. "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think," she said in a statement to a news outlet. "I’ve screamed until my throat burns." On Friday, October 2, Blanchard paid tribute to her fiancé on Instagram, writing, "You will always be my greatest love story. You will be remembered and loved forever." She accompanied the caption with a sweet series of photos and videos of the pair throughout their relationship.

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'He Will Forever Be My Soulmate'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared one daughter together.

Shortly after, Blanchard shared a separate statement on her Instagram Stories, describing Urker as a devoted father to their daughter, Aurora, and the love of her life. "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," she wrote.

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Ken Urker Faced 'Public Scrutiny'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared that the hate online had an 'impact on him.'

Blanchard continued that Urker endured intense scrutiny and harassment online. "Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit," she said. "The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure." "I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment," Blanchard added.

'He Will Be Deeply Missed'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard called their daughter 'a beautiful reflection' of Ken Urker.