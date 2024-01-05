Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Wishes' Ex Nicholas Godejohn 'Well' as He Serves Life in Prison for Murdering Her Mom Dee Dee

Gypsy Rose Blanchard didn't have anything bad to say about her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn when speaking in her first television interview since leaving prison in December 2023.

The 32-year-old's former flame is currently serving life behind bars for the June 2015 murder of his then-girlfriend's mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who physically and emotionally abused Gypsy due to a psychological disorder called Munchausen syndrome by proxy.