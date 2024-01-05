Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Wishes' Ex Nicholas Godejohn 'Well' as He Serves Life in Prison for Murdering Her Mom Dee Dee
Gypsy Rose Blanchard didn't have anything bad to say about her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn when speaking in her first television interview since leaving prison in December 2023.
The 32-year-old's former flame is currently serving life behind bars for the June 2015 murder of his then-girlfriend's mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who physically and emotionally abused Gypsy due to a psychological disorder called Munchausen syndrome by proxy.
Gypsy pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mom and served more than eight years of her 10-year prison sentence before she was freed on parole on December 28, 2023.
When asked if it was "fair" for Godejohn to remain in jail for the remainder of his life while she gets to walk free, Gypsy dodged the question.
"I'm sure that we both have a lot of regrets," Gypsy admitted of her and Godejohn after supplying the convicted murderer the knife he used to stab Dee Dee 17 times while his then-girlfriend waited in the bathroom.
"All I can really say is that I did my time. He’s doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey," she expressed during the interview with Good Morning America's Deborah Roberts.
While Gypsy might wish the best for her ex-boyfriend, the abused victim is on a strict no contact order per terms of her release, as she's banned from speaking to Godejohn — at least until the end of her parole, according to legal documents obtained by a news publication.
The parole conditions additionally prevent Gypsy from emailing, texting, writing to or communicating with Godejohn through any third-party person.
Elsewhere in her ABC News interview, Gypsy reflected on the little girl she was before entering prison.
"That isn’t me anymore," she declared, hardly able to recognize a photo of herself as a young child.
From as young as three months old, Gypsy was severely abused by her mom, Dee Dee, who falsely claimed her daughter's medical records were destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in order to fake her leukemia and muscular dystrophy diagnoses because of her attention-seeking neurological disorder.
Dee Dee went as far as to fake her daughter's inability to walk or eat, causing Gypsy to spend most of her life in a wheelchair with a feeding tube — until she met Godejohn on a Christian dating sight in 2012 and began plotting the murder of her mother in an effort to escape her years of trapped abuse.
"I don’t believe my mother was a monster," Gypsy admitted, despite all she's been through. "She had a lot of demons herself that she was struggling with. I didn’t want her dead. I just wanted out of my situation and I thought that was the only way out."