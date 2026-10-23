Gypsy Rose Blanchard Believes Ken Urker Didn't Die by Suicide

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard has something to say about Ken Urker's death. Apparently, she believes he didn't commit suicide, and now she is letting the world know that, too. In the anti-cyberbully petition she launched in the wake of Urker's death, Blanchard wrote that as they await toxicology results, she is confident that her partner didn't kill himself.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Disputed Ken Urker's Suicide Reports

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she believes Ken Urker didn't commit suicide.

Blanchard wrote in the petition, "Ken recently passed away, official cause of death is pending toxicology results however we do know with 100% certainly that it was not suicide." She went on to explain the impact that the cyberbullying that Urker faced had on him. "Regardless this petition is not about the cause of death itself. It is about the extreme cyber bullying that lead up to his passing. Cyber bullying played a huge role in damaging Ken‘s mental health and subsequently causing him to use unhealthy coping strategies such as drugs and alcohol," she continued. Per the statement, Blanchard wants to "learn from what happened before it."

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Blanchard Pointed Out the Couple's Concerns

Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard wrote that as they await toxicology results, she is confident that her partner didn't kill himself.

She wrote, "I often found Ken reading negative comments, watching videos that featured commentary that was hateful, slander, and demeaning. This had a profound negative impact on his mental health." “Before Ken’s passing, he experienced extensive online scrutiny across platforms including Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Ken and I repeatedly reported content we believed crossed the line from criticism into targeted harassment, yet many reports came back 'no violation,'” Blanchard expressed. She proceeded to specifically point out r/GRBsnark on Reddit as one of their major concerns, mentioning that it was where "a significant amount of the content targeting Ken, me, and our family was concentrated."

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Blanchard is Trying to Create Kenan's Law

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Through her petition, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is aiming to create Kenan's Law.

Through her petition, Blanchard is aiming to create Kenan's Law (Ken Urker's legal name was Kenan) to implement "pattern-based harassment reporting" for cyberbullying, as opposed to approaching every instance as an isolated event. The widow is also pushing for human reviews of serious and repeated cases, report and evidence preservation, and transparency and accountability from social media platforms. Blanchard demanded, "We believe Reddit should conduct a comprehensive human review of this community and its history—not simply evaluate individual posts in isolation—and take appropriate enforcement action, including removal if its review establishes sustained violations of Reddit’s harassment policies."

Ken Urker Died at 33

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker passed away aged 33.