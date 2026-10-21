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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Emotional Message About Regret While Unveiling Framed Keepsake of Ken Urker's Belongings: 'One More Hug'

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Source: MEGA, @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a framed collection of Ken Urker's belongings and reflected on grief.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is holding on to precious memories of Ken Urker.

The reality television personality and convicted second-degree murderer shared an emotional Instagram post featuring a framed collection of Urker's personal belongings, including his favorite jacket, a Seattle Seahawks hoodie and a baseball cap.

Alongside the keepsakes, Blanchard reflected on the pain of wishing she had done or said more, urging others to cherish their memories of loved ones.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Preserves Ken Urker's Favorite Clothes

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Image of Ken Urker's Seahawks hoodie, favorite jacket and baseball cap were preserved in a shadow box.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker's Seahawks hoodie, favorite jacket and baseball cap were preserved in a shadow box.

The touching display offered a glimpse into the personal memories Blanchard is preserving following Urker's death — including a set of beads from bracelets gifted to her late partner nine years earlier and a small photograph of him smiling.

"These things I now hold so dear," Blanchard wrote.

The post comes nearly three weeks after Urker's death on October 1, his 34th birthday.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Heartbreaking Message About Regret

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflected on wishing she could have shared more hugs and meaningful moments with Ken Urker.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflected on wishing she could have shared more hugs and meaningful moments with Ken Urker.

Blanchard, 35, also reflected on the painful emotions she's experienced while grieving Urker.

"Going through this, the one thing everyone says is 'I wish I would have,'" she wrote. "The hardest part is you always have more you wish, one more hug not given, one more of everything you wish you could have done or said."

She continued by expressing her belief that Urker understood how deeply he was loved, even while struggling privately.

"He knew in his heart who really loved him. Who really cared, and who would have been there had they known how deeply he was hurting inside," she shared. "Hold on to the last good memories because he knew."

The emotional message accompanied a carousel of photographs honoring Urker's memory.

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Ken Urker Died on His 34th Birthday

Image of Ken Urker died on October 1, 2026.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker died on October 1, 2026.

Urker was found dead at his Louisiana home on October 1 after concerned relatives requested a welfare check.

Authorities reported finding drug paraphernalia at the scene, although an official cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Blanchard previously said she believed Urker died from an overdose but acknowledged she did not know whether it was accidental or intentional.

The former couple shared a daughter, Aurora Raina, whom they welcomed in December 2024.

Despite experiencing difficulties in their relationship, Blanchard has repeatedly emphasized Urker's importance in her life and their daughter's future.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Continues Mourning Ken Urker

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker first connected while she was incarcerated and later welcomed a daughter together.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker first connected while she was incarcerated and later welcomed a daughter together.

In a statement released after Urker's death, Blanchard expressed, "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved."

She also referred to him as her "soulmate" and "red string," describing a connection she believed would endure beyond his death.

The pair initially connected while Blanchard was incarcerated and became engaged in 2018 before eventually separating. They rekindled their romance after her release from prison and welcomed Aurora together.

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