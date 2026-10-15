Gypsy Rose Blanchard Said She 'Hoped' Ken Urker Would Overdose in Prison Phone Call Nearly 6 Years Before His Death: Report

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Gyspy Rose Blanchard allegedly "hoped" for then-ex Ken Urker to overdose six years before he died. According to newly obtained audio recordings, Blanchard allegedly told her ex-boyfriend Ryan Anderson about her dark thoughts surrounding Urker during two separate prison phone calls in December 2020 and in March 2021. Urker passed away on his 34th birthday on October 1. His cause of death has not been determined, though police found a gun, drug paraphernalia and a mysterious brown powder in his home. Blanchard alleged the man died of an overdose, claiming she "did not know if it was intentional or not."

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'You'll Be Calling Him Soon'

Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard sent Ken Urker a song about heartbreak.

During their 2020 phone call, Blanchard revealed to Anderson that she sent Urker the song "You Broke Me First." She described Tate McRae's tune as "a very sad little melody about someone that somebody is trying to get back with them." “Next thing you know, he gone,” she said, seemingly referring to the man leaving her before she connected with Anderson. "Whatever, you'll be calling him soon," the man at the other end responded, bitterly. “No, even after I told him he could overdose and all that, like, he still kept himself on my email. Like, he never took himself off no matter how bad we got into it or how bad it seemed like we were at odds,” she fired back. Anderson abruptly declared he "didn't want to talk about Ken" before the former couple moved on.

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'I Hope He Overdoses'

Source: GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke about Ken Urker to Ryan Anderson.

In another conversation with Anderson in 2021, she told the man that she refused to be ignored by another partner, seemingly referring to Urker ghosting her, even reemphasizing that she told her ex about her dark hopes for him. "I hope he overdoses," Blanchard allegedly told Anderson in the records obtained by the Daily Mail. The woman alleged that she would show up at a man's house and throw cans at his car before she let herself be ignored, as Urker had ignored her. "I'm the type of person that would stay in your face, knocking at your door," she said, laughing. "Oh, Lord. I’ve gotta go. I don’t know that I want to talk to you anymore," Anderson responded on the recording.

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Source: GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke about Ken Urker in a prison phone call.

Blanchard began dating Anderson while she was in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Before she met him, she briefly dated Urker. Anderson and Blanchard got married while she was in jail but they split shortly after she was released in 2023. She then rekindled her relationship with Urker in 2024. The couple got engaged and welcomed one daughter together, Aurora.

Source: GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker reportedly split quietly before his death.