Hailee Steinfeld Announces Baby Daughter's Name: Meet Harper Haize Allen!
July 6 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Hailee Steinfeld announced the name of her daughter with husband Josh Allen, revealing they have named her Harper Haize Allen.
Heartfelt Letter to Celebrate Motherhood
The announcement came through a heartfelt letter shared on her Beau Society Substack.
In her post, titled “A letter to my daughter,” Steinfeld expressed her deep admiration for her newborn. “Dearest Harper, I’m in awe of you,” she wrote, reflecting on the short time they have spent together and the overwhelming emotions tied to their new family member.
The actress, known for her role in Sinners, described the past few months as both “beautiful and exhausting.” She emphasized that motherhood encompasses not just grand moments but also the small, precious instances that create lasting bonds.
“The sway of tired hips in the middle of the night, your little milk-drunk smiles,” she noted, highlighting these intimate experiences.
Steinfeld shared her perspective on motherhood, explaining that her daughter has already imparted valuable lessons. “And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you,” she wrote.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Embrace Parenthood
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The couple married on May 31, 2025, in a romantic ceremony in California. They first announced their pregnancy in December, creating excitement among fans.
Steinfeld revealed the arrival of their daughter on April 2, expressing gratitude for their new addition. “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments,” she wrote, closing the announcement with love from both her and Allen.
Hailee Steinfeld’s First Mother’s Day
On her first Mother’s Day, Steinfeld shared a glimpse into their family life by posting a picture of Harper's tiny hand holding her finger. “A day late but simply obsessed with this 💗,” she expressed, capturing the hearts of her followers.
As Steinfeld and Allen navigate parenthood, fans remain eager to see how their family dynamic unfolds. The couple’s journey into parenthood is just beginning, and the public is excited to witness their growth as a family.