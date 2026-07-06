Hailee Steinfeld Announces Baby Daughter's Name: Meet Harper Haize Allen!

Hailee Steinfeld announced the name of her daughter with husband Josh Allen , revealing they have named her Harper Haize Allen .

In her post, titled “A letter to my daughter,” Steinfeld expressed her deep admiration for her newborn. “Dearest Harper, I’m in awe of you,” she wrote, reflecting on the short time they have spent together and the overwhelming emotions tied to their new family member .

She reflected on the joys and challenges of raising her newborn.

The actress, known for her role in Sinners, described the past few months as both “beautiful and exhausting.” She emphasized that motherhood encompasses not just grand moments but also the small, precious instances that create lasting bonds.

“The sway of tired hips in the middle of the night, your little milk-drunk smiles,” she noted, highlighting these intimate experiences.

Steinfeld shared her perspective on motherhood, explaining that her daughter has already imparted valuable lessons. “And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you,” she wrote.