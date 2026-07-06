or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hailee Steinfield
OK LogoNEWS

Hailee Steinfeld Announces Baby Daughter's Name: Meet Harper Haize Allen!

Composite photo of Hailee Steinfeld and Harper Haize Allen.
Source: MEGA; @haileesteinfeld/INSTAGRAM

Hailee Steinfeld revealed her baby daughter's name as Harper Haize Allen.

Profile Image

July 6 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hailee Steinfeld announced the name of her daughter with husband Josh Allen, revealing they have named her Harper Haize Allen.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartfelt Letter to Celebrate Motherhood

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The actress shared a heartfelt letter celebrating motherhood and announcing her baby's name.
Source: MEGA

The actress shared a heartfelt letter celebrating motherhood and announcing her baby's name.

The announcement came through a heartfelt letter shared on her Beau Society Substack.

In her post, titled “A letter to my daughter,” Steinfeld expressed her deep admiration for her newborn. “Dearest Harper, I’m in awe of you,” she wrote, reflecting on the short time they have spent together and the overwhelming emotions tied to their new family member.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of She reflected on the joys and challenges of raising her newborn.
Source: @haileesteinfeld/INSTAGRAM

She reflected on the joys and challenges of raising her newborn.

The actress, known for her role in Sinners, described the past few months as both “beautiful and exhausting.” She emphasized that motherhood encompasses not just grand moments but also the small, precious instances that create lasting bonds.

“The sway of tired hips in the middle of the night, your little milk-drunk smiles,” she noted, highlighting these intimate experiences.

Steinfeld shared her perspective on motherhood, explaining that her daughter has already imparted valuable lessons. “And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Embrace Parenthood

MORE ON:
Hailee Steinfield

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of The couple expressed gratitude for their daughter.
Source: @joshallenqb/INSTAGRAM

The couple expressed gratitude for their daughter.

The couple married on May 31, 2025, in a romantic ceremony in California. They first announced their pregnancy in December, creating excitement among fans.

Steinfeld revealed the arrival of their daughter on April 2, expressing gratitude for their new addition. “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments,” she wrote, closing the announcement with love from both her and Allen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileesteinfeld/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

Hailee Steinfeld’s First Mother’s Day

Image of Hailee Steinfeld shared her first Mother's Day celebration in an Instagram post.
Source: @haileesteinfeld/INSTAGRAM

Hailee Steinfeld shared her first Mother's Day celebration in an Instagram post.

On her first Mother’s Day, Steinfeld shared a glimpse into their family life by posting a picture of Harper's tiny hand holding her finger. “A day late but simply obsessed with this 💗,” she expressed, capturing the hearts of her followers.

As Steinfeld and Allen navigate parenthood, fans remain eager to see how their family dynamic unfolds. The couple’s journey into parenthood is just beginning, and the public is excited to witness their growth as a family.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.