Josh Allen's Ex Brittany Williams Shows She's Moved on in Cryptic Post After NFL Star Marries Hailee Steinfeld: Photos
Josh Allen and his ex, Brittany Williams, have both moved on from their nearly decade-long relationship.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback’s childhood sweetheart shared a cryptic Instagram post shortly after Allen tied the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld during a stunning California wedding ceremony over the weekend.
What Did Josh Allen's Ex Post After His Wedding?
Williams appeared unbothered by Allen’s wedding weekend, as she started off the week on Monday, June 2, by sharing photos of herself walking through New York City in a tight strapless shirt and skirt set from Pretty Little Thing.
While love was in the air for Allen and Steinfeld, social media users couldn’t help but creep on Williams’ page to see how she might be reacting to her ex’s major milestone.
"I like this little life 💕," Williams captioned her post, which featured classic NYC props like a slice of pizza on a paper plate and two iced coffees in a to-go tray.
Josh Allen and Brittany Williams' Relationship Timeline
Allen and Williams go way back, as they started dating as teenagers in 2015 until calling it quits on their relationship in 2023.
Just a few months after their breakup, the famed NFL athlete moved on with Steinfeld by May of that same year. He later popped the question to the Pitch Perfect 2 actress in November 2024, with their wedding taking place on Saturday, May 31, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif.
Josh Allen's Ex Had 'Difficult' Time 'Coming Into the Dating World' After Split
Williams seems to have healed in the time since her and Allen's romantic demise, as she opened up for the first time about her split during an appearance on the "Martinis and Bikinis" podcast in February 2024.
"I was with my ex boyfriend for 10 years. I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again," she admitted. "But here I am, I am very happy now."
Brittany Williams Dating Again After Josh Allen Breakup
The social media star said her "dating life in New York is absolutely crazy" but "so much fun."
"It was so entertaining. I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the S-- and the City moment," Williams declared. "It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that."