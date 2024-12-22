COUPLES Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Will 'Go Big' With Their Wedding: 'All the Bells and Whistles' Source: MEGA Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were first romantically linked in early 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen will have a wedding to remember! According to a source, the newly engaged couple — who were first romantically linked in early 2023 — certainly won’t be eloping.

Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram Hailee Steinfeld has been deemed 'the Queen of Buffalo' by Josh Allen's fans, according to the source.

The duo is apparently waiting until football season wraps up before the NFL quarterback, 28, and the actress, also 28, plan their big day. “No doubt they’ll go big, with all the bells and whistles,” the insider dished.

The confidante noted how the pair has turned heads since announcing their engagement on November 29. However, to Buffalo Bills fans, Steinfeld and Allen have always been their Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The source said the supporters of the New York team even call the singer “the Queen of Buffalo,” and they assured, “Hailee loves it.”

Source: @joshallenqb/Instagram Josh Allen 'planned the engagement with a small crew, every detail of it,' the source spilled.

As OK! previously reported, the athlete got down on one knee in front of a stunning floral arch by the water.

Hailee “was blown away,” the insider shared, adding how Allen “planned the engagement with a small crew, every detail of it.” Allen himself gave some insights into the engagement in the December 6 edition of Steinfeld’s “Beau Society” newsletter.

Source: MEGA Josh Allen proposed to Hailee Steinfeld under a floral arch by the water.

“I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” he shared. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.” “I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen remembered. “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

The football star said he was "relieved" when Steinfeld gave him a "yes.” “You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out,” Allen recalled. “It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy.”

Source: @joshallenqb/Instagram Josh Allen was 'very nervous' to propose to Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen explained that he was concerned Steinfeld might have caught onto his plan. “We woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’” he said. “I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you.”

In the newsletter, Steinfeld also shared her reaction to having a ring on her finger. “I’m engaged!! All the happy tears have just barely dried,” the Pitch Perfect 2 alum penned, calling the engagement "the most magical day of [her] life." “Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say, ‘We’re engaged’ or ‘We’re getting married,’ I start crying,” she continued. “While I can’t wait to tell you more about the day and things we’re planning, I’m not ready quite yet. I have to hold this close for a little while longer.”