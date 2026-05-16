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Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Mother's Day With First Look at Newborn Daughter

split photo of Hailee Steinfeld & her daughter
Source: MEGA; @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld shared the first photos of her daughter, celebrating her very first Mother’s Day.

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May 16 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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Hailee Steinfeld shared a touching moment on Mother's Day by giving her followers a first glimpse of her daughter. The actress and singer posted an adorable photo on Instagram, where her newborn, whose name has not yet been disclosed, was seen gripping her finger.

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image of Hailee Steinfeld celebrated her first Mother’s Day by sharing adorable photos of her newborn daughter on Instagram.
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld celebrated her first Mother’s Day by sharing adorable photos of her newborn daughter on Instagram.

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In a delightful gesture, Steinfeld refrained from showing her baby's face but accompanied the post with another image of the little one dressed in a charming polka-dot onesie. The 29-year-old actress expressed her joy further by sharing a picture of a homemade breakfast spread alongside a cake that read, “Happy Mother’s Day.”

She captioned the photo, “A day late but simply obsessed with this 💗.”

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image of Although the star chose not to reveal the baby’s face, she posted sweet images showing her daughter holding her finger and wearing a cute polka-dot outfit.
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Although the star chose not to reveal the baby’s face, she posted sweet images showing her daughter holding her finger and wearing a cute polka-dot outfit.

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Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram
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Fans responded with overwhelming support in the comments section, including a heartfelt message from her Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner, who wished her, “Happy New Mothers Day !!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️. I am so very happy for you.”

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image of Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with supportive messages, including Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner, who congratulated her on becoming a mother.
Source: MEGA

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with supportive messages, including Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner, who congratulated her on becoming a mother.

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Josh Allen, Steinfeld's husband and Buffalo Bills quarterback, also paid tribute to his wife by resharing her Mother's Day photos on his Stories with a caption that read, “My whole world.”

The couple welcomed their daughter on April 2, 2025, and made the announcement via a Substack post titled “Special delivery.”

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image of The couple welcomed their baby girl in April 2025 and have continued sharing small but meaningful glimpses into their growing family life.
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

The couple welcomed their baby girl in April 2025 and have continued sharing small but meaningful glimpses into their growing family life.

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In their announcement, they expressed gratitude, stating, “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments.”

They hinted at their daughter’s name by sharing a photo of a onesie that read, “Baby Beau.”

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Source: @joshallenqb/Instagram

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in December 2024 with a video capturing their joyful moment in the snow. Steinfeld and Allen began dating in 2023 and became engaged the following year. They married in May 2025 in a ceremony surrounded by friends and family in Montecito, Calif.

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