Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Mother's Day With First Look at Newborn Daughter
May 16 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Hailee Steinfeld shared a touching moment on Mother's Day by giving her followers a first glimpse of her daughter. The actress and singer posted an adorable photo on Instagram, where her newborn, whose name has not yet been disclosed, was seen gripping her finger.
In a delightful gesture, Steinfeld refrained from showing her baby's face but accompanied the post with another image of the little one dressed in a charming polka-dot onesie. The 29-year-old actress expressed her joy further by sharing a picture of a homemade breakfast spread alongside a cake that read, “Happy Mother’s Day.”
She captioned the photo, “A day late but simply obsessed with this 💗.”
Fans responded with overwhelming support in the comments section, including a heartfelt message from her Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner, who wished her, “Happy New Mothers Day !!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️. I am so very happy for you.”
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Josh Allen, Steinfeld's husband and Buffalo Bills quarterback, also paid tribute to his wife by resharing her Mother's Day photos on his Stories with a caption that read, “My whole world.”
The couple welcomed their daughter on April 2, 2025, and made the announcement via a Substack post titled “Special delivery.”
In their announcement, they expressed gratitude, stating, “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments.”
They hinted at their daughter’s name by sharing a photo of a onesie that read, “Baby Beau.”
The couple revealed their pregnancy news in December 2024 with a video capturing their joyful moment in the snow. Steinfeld and Allen began dating in 2023 and became engaged the following year. They married in May 2025 in a ceremony surrounded by friends and family in Montecito, Calif.