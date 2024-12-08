Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Sweetest Moments Over Their Year-Long Romance
Couple goals!
Since they were first romantically linked in spring 2023, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have given just a handful of sweet glimpses into their one-year romance. Whether they are going out with pals or showing some PDA at a party, the duo always shocks fans with their adorable relationship.
Most recently, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, and the True Grit actress, 27, announced their engagement on November 29 and posted photos from the waterside proposal.
Scroll to see the NFL player and pop star's cutest moments!
On October 31, Steinfeld and Allen packed on the PDA in the Pitch Perfect 3 star's first Instagram post with her boo.
"Welcome to the showdown… 🎪🎟️🎡🎠@beausociety issue #13 out today 👻💌Happy Halloween xooxxo," Steinfeld penned alongside a series of photos at her business' circus-themed bash.
In one image, the celebs — who were all dressed up in ringleader attire for the holiday party — were seen kissing as Allen held up his hat to cover their faces.
In another snapshot from the evening, Steinfeld posed while holding Allen's hand as the NFL player gestured toward his then-girlfriend.
In August, Allen adorably showed support for Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, by wearing her merch as he walked across a tarmac.
The footage showed the sports icon as he gave the camera a thumbs up while in the "Beau" black hoodie, shorts and a gray cap.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In July, Allen made his and Steinfeld's love affair Instagram official by showing off their vacation in Paris.
The still featured the celebs standing close to one another as they looked at the lit-up Eiffel Tower. The actress wore a pattered tan and black jacket and had her brunette locks in gorgeous long curls while Allen donned his classic short haircut and a khaki-colored coat.
"Onward 🤘🏼," the Wyoming Cowboys alum captioned the upload.
Fans gushed over the loved-up pair in the comments section.
"Babe wake up, Joshy just hard launched Hailee," one person penned, while another claimed, "Better version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift."
In March, Steinfeld and Allen shared their silly sides in the Allen's sister's gender reveal TikTok.
They introduced themselves to the camera before the sports star said, "It's gonna be a boy," with Steinfeld adding, "I'm kinda feeling it's gonna be a boy too."
The lovers then looked into each other's eyes and smiled before the clip cut to other party-goers.
Back in May 2023, Steinfeld and Allen began to spark chatter they were romantically linked after they were spotted on a dinner date alongside some pals.
An image from the night out featured the couple with their arms around each other at Sushi by Boū in New York City.